Chicago Heights VA Center vets declare victory in getting new director, programs restored

Rep. Robin Kelly

Veterans declared a victory after getting an interim director for the Chicago Heights Veterans Center who has restored critical, lifesaving programs that were abolished by a former director thanks to Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd), the wives of veterans and the Chicago Crusader newspaper.

Director Elizabeth Martinez, who abolished the programs, is no longer at the Center. She has been replaced by Jesse Waltz, according to a U.S. Veterans Public Affairs spokesperson who said, “When veterans raised their concerns regarding the Chicago Heights Veterans Center, district leadership immediately reviewed the allegations. We found that all policies and procedures were followed and contacted veterans expressing concern.”

The spokesperson, who did not want to be named, said the Center has an acting director, Jesse Waltz, “until a permanent selection is made.” Several veterans told the Chicago Crusader Waltz’ appointment will allegedly end on November 1st, when a permanent director will be appointed.

“After risking their lives for our country, veterans deserve the programs and care they need for a happy, healthy life at home,” Rep. Kelly told the Chicago Crusader. “I am glad to hear that critical programs at the Chicago Heights Veterans Center have been restored to provide family structure, counseling and mental health support.”

It was Susan Wills, spokesperson for the “Victorious Enlightened Team” of Veteran’s wives, who first reached out to the Chicago Crusader for help. She and several veterans complained about Martinez who abolished critical programs the veterans needed like Music Therapy, Anger Management, Marriage & Family Counseling, Couples Counseling, Suicide Prevention, and the Combat Women’s Group. She also fired the counselors replacing one younger woman who admitted she knew nothing about the military.

Wills, whose husband is a disabled veteran, held many meetings on the “disrespect” and “banning” of veterans from the Center by Martinez. “Her repeated assertions that PTSD stemmed from childhood trauma rather than military service demonstrated a dangerous level of ignorance,” said Wills.

“We must treat and protect veterans’ rights and their dignity, not with aggression and threats that Martinez often displayed. Her behavior of threatening to revoke VA benefits or involve the police to remove veterans and their families after she was aggressive and provoked was not only unprofessional but also abusive,” she said.

Wills is calling for strict guidelines to be implemented and oversight “to ensure that no veterans or their family is ever threatened or mistreated again, and that staff are trained in de-escalation techniques.”

She said the veterans “are very happy about the changes that are taking place” and that VA administrators “wanted to repair what was broken.

“Already the changes have begun. They are now fully staffed because Martinez got rid most of the staff. All of the programs Martinez cut are now being restored.” But Wills and the veterans want a “proper” permanent director “someone who will not disrespect them.”

The veterans were extremely upset when Martinez banned several of them from the center they had been attending for decades. Dr. Damon Arnold, a veteran of 26 years who served two tours in Iraq from 2004-2007 who is also the former director of the Illinois Public Health Department and former State Surgeon for the Illinois National Guard, said the programs that were abolished were “vital, lifesaving programs that should never have been cut.”

Gospel singer Kim Stratton, who owns the Kim Stratton Kitchen, had voluntarily cooked meals for the veterans on holidays, but Martinez ended that. “If you don’t have programs for them and have benefits, it’s not a VA Center,” Stratton had said. She is not alone with the turmoil that went on under the Martinez administration and the happiness with the interim director.

“There has definitely been an improvement at the Veteran Center,” said Army veteran Tom Kelly. “Things seem a lot less tense there, and programs are being reinstated. One of the fellas in our group had a difference with Elizabeth. She kind of made him feel unwelcome, but he came back to the group last week when he found out she was no longer there.”

Theresa Gordon-Richmond, a 30-year veteran who fought in Desert Storm, Afghanistan, and Iraq, is president of the Private Cathay Williams Buffalo Soldiers Combat Women’s Group. She left the Center after Martinez allegedly accused her of taping a meeting and using her phone to allow others outside of the Center to listen to her group meetings—charges she denies. While Gordon-Richmond needed help with her PTSD, she and her entire group left the Center but has returned

“I am glad that Dr. Doss is back, and Elizabeth is not,” said Theresa Gordon-Richmond. “She came in to tear up and destroy. I am very happy about the changes. I hope that the new director cares about the veterans. We put our lives on the line for this country, and we shouldn’t be treated that way.”

Kelly is also glad that Dr. Richard Doss has returned to the Center. Doss left the Center during Martinez’ tenure. He is a clinical psychologist specializing in helping veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and military sexual trauma. “The Center is back in the right direction where it was before,” Kelly said.

Air Force veteran Robert Sweatt is also elated that Waltz “is restoring our programs, our turkey giveaways for the community, our back-to-school programs, our donating to other veterans who may fall on hard times, and families going on retreats so wives can understand the men they are married to. Waltz seems to be pretty understanding to what we want. He’s getting things back to where we were, and that is a blessing,” said Sweatt.

“I want to thank the Chicago Crusader for what they did for us and WVON. I am getting the help I need now, and I hope you will help us in the future because I don’t think this is over,” he said referring to November 1st when Waltz’ assignment ends, and a permanent director will be appointed.