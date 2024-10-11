Chicago heating ordinance now in effect for tenants 

Chicago’s heating ordinance is now in effect as cooler temperatures usher in the autumn season.

The heat ordinance applies from September 15 until June 1.

Landlords and building owners who do not supply adequate heat or functioning heating equipment face fines of $500 to $1,000 per day per violation. The reason for the lack of heat does not matter—building owners must follow the law and provide heat.

For residential buildings with central (shared) heating equipment and no central cooling (air conditioning), the indoor temperature is required to be at least 68°F from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and at least 66°F from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. for the entire heating season.

For residential buildings with central heating and cooling provided by a single system (sometimes called “two-pipe” buildings), the indoor temperature is required to be at least 68°F from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and at least 66°F from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. for most of the heating season.

Recognizing that it takes time to transition this type of system from heating to cooling mode, special rules apply to this type of building for the first and last months of the heating season.

From September 15 until the first date when the nighttime outdoor temperature falls below 45°F, or October 15 (whichever comes first), the indoor temperature is required to be at least 64°F at all hours. Similarly, from the first day in May when the outdoor temperature exceeds 75°F until the end of the heat season, the indoor temperature is required to be at least 64°F at all hours.

For residential buildings with individual heating equipment in each unit, the equipment must be capable of maintaining an indoor temperature of 68°F under Chicago’s expected winter weather conditions.

It is the building owner’s responsibility to keep the heating equipment in good working order, as well as to maintain windows, doors, and walls to keep heat in. The occupant (tenant) may be required to pay the associated gas or electric utility bills to operate the heating equipment.

For workspaces, the indoor temperature is required to be 68°F when the space is occupied. This does not apply to workspaces where cold temperatures are necessary for the type of work being performed, such as a refrigerated warehouse.

The heat ordinance requires that during designated cold weather months, landlords supply heat to apartments where occupants do not have individual control of the heat (individual heating equipment). Landlords must keep individual heating equipment within houses or individual apartments in good operating condition. Tenants with individual heating equipment may be required to pay the associated utility bills.

The Chicago Department of Buildings enforces the Chicago minimum requirements for existing buildings, which includes the Chicago heat ordinance. Heat ordinance applies to both homes and workspaces.

If you are a resident or worker in the City of Chicago and your landlord or employer is not providing adequate heat or no heat at all, you may file a complaint using 3-1-1. The Department of Buildings will inspect and take action against landlords and employers who are found to be breaking the law.

To report an immediate danger to yourself or others, always call 9 1 1.

The heat ordinance specifies heat sources that cannot be used to meet minimum heating requirements. These are cooking appliances, domestic water heating equipment, and portable space heaters.

The heat ordinance can be met with any type of permanent space heating system that is recognized by the Chicago Mechanical Code, such as steam or hot water radiators, other hydronic (water-based) heating systems, warm-air furnaces, heat pumps, etc. Fireplaces cannot be used to meet the heat ordinance requirements.

In all cases, it is the responsibility of the building owner (landlord) to keep heating equipment in good working order.

Portable space heaters cannot be used to meet the minimum temperature requirements of the heat ordinance. Where portable electric space heaters are used to provide supplemental heat, they must meet the following safety requirements:

• Be kept at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn, such as bedding, books and papers, clothing, and curtains

• Be placed on a solid, flat floor surface (not on furniture)

• Not be used near flammable materials, such as paint, cleaning products, oils, or gasoline

• Have an automatic shut-off feature, so that if it tips over, it shuts off

• Be plugged directly into a wall outlet (never an extension cord or power strip)

• Be labeled as being tested by a recognized consumer product safety testing laboratory, such as CSA, ETL/Intertek, or UL.

Portable space heaters must be shut off when no one is in the room. They should also be unplugged when not in use. Portable space heaters should not be used in children’s bedrooms. Do not use a portable space heater if the cord is frayed or damaged.

Before using a portable space heater, test smoke alarms in the area to ensure they are working properly. Smoke alarms that malfunction or are more than 10 years old must be replaced.

To determine compliance with the heat ordinance, the indoor temperature is measured 3 feet above the floor and at least 3 feet away from any exterior wall. The temperature is measured with all windows and exterior doors closed. Cooking appliances and portable space heaters cannot provide the required heat, so compliance with the ordinance is determined when these devices are turned off.