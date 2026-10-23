Chicago heat ordinance in effect amid falling temperatures

As temperatures in Chicago continue to drop, tenants are reminded that the city’s heat ordinance is in effect through June 1, requiring landlords to provide adequate heat in residential buildings.

The ordinance covers houses, apartments and hotel rooms, as well as certain indoor workspaces. Building owners who fail to supply required heat or maintain working heating equipment face fines of $500 to $1,000 per day, per violation. The reason for a heating failure does not excuse a violation.

Tenants without heat may file a complaint by calling 311 or using the city’s 311 app. The Chicago Department of Buildings investigates complaints and can take enforcement action when violations are found.

In residential buildings with central heating and no central air conditioning, indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and at least 66 degrees from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. during the heating season.

A different transitional rule applies to buildings with central heating and cooling served by the same system, often called two-pipe systems. From September 15 until the first night outdoor temperatures fall below 45 degrees, or October 15, whichever comes first, the indoor temperature must be at least 64 degrees at all hours. That 64-degree minimum also applies from the first day in May when outdoor temperatures exceed 75 degrees through the end of the heating season.

In buildings with individual heating equipment in each unit, the equipment must be capable of maintaining 68 degrees under typical Chicago winter conditions. Owners must keep the equipment in working order and maintain windows, doors and walls to retain heat. Tenants with individual systems may be responsible for associated utility costs.

Covered indoor workspaces must generally be maintained at 68 degrees when occupied, except where lower temperatures are necessary for the work, such as in refrigerated facilities.

To determine compliance, inspectors measure temperatures three feet above the floor and at least three feet from exterior walls, with windows and exterior doors closed. Cooking appliances, domestic water heaters, fireplaces and portable space heaters do not count as acceptable sources of required heat. Radiators, warm-air furnaces and heat pumps are among the permitted heating systems.

Portable electric space heaters may be used for supplemental warmth, but residents should follow safety precautions. Heaters should stand on a solid, level floor at least three feet from bedding, curtains, clothing and other combustible materials. They should never be placed on furniture or near flammable liquids.

Space heaters should have tip-over shutoff protection and certification from a recognized testing laboratory, such as UL, ETL/Intertek or CSA. They should be plugged directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord or power strip, and turned off when a room is unoccupied. Residents should avoid using them in children’s bedrooms and stop using any heater with a damaged cord.

Residents should also test nearby smoke alarms and replace any that are malfunctioning or more than 10 years old.

A failure to provide required heat can constitute an immediate ordinance violation. Tenants without heat may have remedies under Chicago’s Residential Landlord and Tenant Ordinance, including the possibility of withholding rent when applicable legal requirements are met. Residents should understand those requirements before taking action.

Tenants should notify landlords promptly when heating equipment fails. Landlords should communicate repair timelines and may provide temporary space heaters, credits for additional electricity costs or alternative accommodations while repairs are underway. Prompt repairs also help prevent frozen pipes and additional property damage.

Information from the City of Chicago Department of Buildings contributed to this report.