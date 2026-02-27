Chicago, Gary and world honor Rev. Jesse Jackson with tributes



Britain’s King Charles said Jackson had “profound” impact on the world

Leaders in Chicago, Gary, Indiana and around the world sent tributes following the announcement of the death of Rev. Jesse Jackson, a titan of the Civil Rights Movement who spent decades fighting discrimination, racial injustice and securing voting rights for Blacks and minorities.

Jackson died Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at his home in Chicago with his wife and children by his side. He was 84.

In Chicago, residents brought flowers and cards to Jackson’s home in South Shore and to his National Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters in Kenwood, where black and purple bunting adorned the building’s two entrances.

Hours after Jackson’s death, Chicago police officers erected barricades around the building as television reporters from across the globe fielded live reports on Drexel Avenue.

Flags at City Hall flew at half-staff after Jackson’s death. Governor J.B. Pritzker also ordered flags lowered to half-staff at state offices.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was “devastated” after learning of Jesse Jackson’s death. In a statement on X, Johnson said, “I am personally grateful for Rev. Jackson and his family embracing me and our city with his wisdom and guidance. His friendship, counsel and prayers had a deep impact on my family.”

Reverend Jesse Jackson officiated the marriage of the Chicago Crusader’s publisher Dorothy R. Leavell to John Smith on June 26, 1976. Leavell and the Crusader have had a friendship with Jackson spanning decades.

“Jesse was one of the last great Black leaders who wasn’t afraid to offend the establishment. He was a crusader who was before his time. The racial barriers he helped break and the causes he championed will be remembered for decades to come.”

A powerful orator, Jesse Jackson marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and was with him at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, when he was assassinated in 1968.

Jackson was a candidate for president in the Democratic Primary in 1984, and again in 1988. He traveled the world fighting to end poverty, discrimination and racial injustice. In the final decades of his life, Jackson was viewed as a trailblazer who paved the way for the historic election of Barack Obama as America’s first Black president.

Obama and former Presidents Joe Biden and Bill Clinton sent tributes praising Jesse Jackson’s contributions to America and the fight for civil rights.

Civil rights leader Al Sharpton, NAACP President Derrick Johnson and National Urban League President Marc Morial also posted tributes on social media.

In Atlanta, Dr. King’s children, Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, praised Jackson for continuing to champion civil rights causes their father had campaigned for.

In London, King Charles III, in a statement on X, said, “I remember with fondness meeting with him (Jesse Jackson) in 2015 as we paid our respects at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“Much like Dr. King, Reverend Jackson’s commitment to civil rights and social justice had a profound impact on countless people around the world, and his legacy continues to inspire new generations by his love for all God’s children.”

Lord Simon Woolley, Baron Woolley of Woodford, Principal of Homerton College and founder of Operation Black Vote, paid tribute to his friend and mentor. Reverend Jackson was sworn in as an Honorary Fellow of Homerton College in December 2021.

Woolley said, “There are moments when words are hard to find — when you try to capture both the loss of a dear friend and the magnitude of a life that shaped history. That man is Homerton College’s Honorary Fellow, the global civil rights icon, Reverend Jesse Jackson.

“For many, he was a figure seen only on our screens: the trusted lieutenant of another giant, Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.; the two-time presidential candidate with the unmistakable afro; the extraordinary call-and-response orator whose voice seemed to come from another planet, ‘Repeat after me: Keep hope alive,’ and ‘I am somebody.’

“I was fortunate enough to know him not only as a public figure, but as a mentor and collaborator. Together, we worked to register tens of thousands of Black and Brown voters here in the UK. What began as inspiration grew into a friendship that lasted nearly 30 years.

“That relationship culminated in his final visit to the UK, when I had the privilege of bestowing upon him a Fellowship at Homerton College. It was a proud moment for both mentor and mentee, and a lasting legacy for the College.

“God bless you; brother, friend and global icon. Reverend Jesse Jackson.”

In Chicago, Jackson’s death stirred deep emotions among local leaders, many of whom called radio station WVON 1690 to express condolences to the Jackson family.

Jackson’s son, Congressman Jonathan Jackson, said his father passed away at 1:52 a.m. Tuesday.

“I’m grateful,” he said. “I have a heavy heart, but I’m happy.”

Melody Spann Cooper, president and CEO of WVON’s parent company, Midway Broadcasting, said, “Reverend [Jackson] has been fighting that fight for us, for businesspeople. You look at the people across the gamut — George Johnson, John Johnson, even WVON. He did it.”

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, “This is a bittersweet moment. We lost someone who is very much part of the fabric in Chicago. He was a regular participant of civic life in Chicago. I’m so grateful for the time I had in his presence and getting to know him. I’m also glad his suffering is over. It’s a tough morning but it’s a time for us to reflect and rejoice over the incredible life he lived and legacy he continues to lead.”

Former Alderman Dorothy Tillman (3rd) said, “We knew that he was ill, but when that final thing happened, it touches you a bit … A piece of me is gone.”

Father Michael Pfleger, of Saint Sabina Church, said Jesse Jackson, in his fight for civil rights, “never gave up. His faith was so grounded … One thing we must remember is that this is not a time to get overwhelmed, fall back or give up and throw up our hands. If we really want to honor Reverend Jackson, then we must carry that mantle of fighting and standing up.”

On Tuesday evening, Pastors Ira Acree and Marshall Hatch led a prayer vigil at Greater St. John Church on the West Side.

In a statement, Acree said, “He was the proud father of two members of Congress, but even more, he was a father figure to millions across this nation who found their voice, their courage and their purpose through his leadership.

“Reverend Jackson registered more voters than any individual in American history, bringing millions into the democratic process and proving that faith and civic engagement must always walk hand in hand.

“His work ethic was legendary. His commitment was relentless. His vision was global. And his impact is immeasurable. He was committed to leveling the playing field for all Americans.”

Former Senator Roland Burris told the Crusader Jackson “has done so much for the advancement of Blacks, Hispanics and poor white people.”

In Gary, Indiana, residents are remembering Jesse Jackson for organizing the historic 1972 National Black Political Convention. Jackson helped Mayor Richard Hatcher organize the historic convention at West Side High School. Black leaders from across the country, including Coretta Scott King and Bobby Seale of the Black Panther Party, attended the event.

A close friend of Michael Jackson and his family in Gary’s historic Midtown neighborhood, Jackson also campaigned against discrimination at several hospitals in Gary as the city’s Black population grew under Hatcher, Gary’s first Black mayor.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton said in a statement Jackson’s legacy is “deeply woven into the fabric of Gary.

“In 1972, our city hosted the historic National Black Political Convention — a defining moment in modern Black political empowerment. Rev. Jackson stood shoulder to shoulder with leaders who were redefining power in America. His friendship with our former mayor, Richard Gordon Hatcher, was more than political alignment — it was brotherhood. Together, they represented fearless leadership and unapologetic advocacy for our communities.

“Rev. Jackson challenged America to be better. He reminded us that faith and activism belong together. He showed us that public service is not about position — it’s about purpose.

“As Mayor of Gary, I am grateful for his example, his friendship and his lifelong fight for justice.”

Gary attorney Junifer Hall, whose mother, Congresswoman Katie Hall, spearheaded efforts to create a national holiday for Dr. King, said her mother was a delegate for Reverend Jackson at the 1988 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta.

“She was a true supporter of Jackson and his vision. I remember many of Jesse Jackson’s visits to Gary under Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher. He always supported Black lawyers. Reverend Jackson was always motivational. He left a great legacy for us to follow.”

In a letter on Instagram, Jesse Jackson’s daughter, Ashley Laverne Jackson, said, “I am immensely grateful to have been held by your love, a love so vast it moved nations and changed lives.

“That love is what will sustain our connection in all realms. It does not end; it simply shifts form. Your presence and your love will remain with me always. I promise to honor your legacy, now and forever.”

Jesse Jackson’s oldest daughter, Santita Jackson, told ABC News her father was “the most threatened political presidential candidate in history up to that point in time, and he had to get his Secret Service protection well in advance.

“He was part of a group of men and women who were willing to die for their beliefs.”