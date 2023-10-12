Chicago Footwork artist Jamal “Litebulb” Oliver awarded $100K grant

Photo caption: JAMAL “LITEBULB” OLIVER

Chicago Footwork Artist Jamal “Litebulb” Oliver has been awarded the 2023 National Dance Project (NDP) Production Grant, which is curated by the New England Foundation For The Arts (NEFA).

Oliver, founder of Litebulb Productions (LB Productions) and co-founder of The Era Footwork Collective, was selected for his work in producing “New Ghost,” a multimedia dance exhibition that explores the history and development of Chicago Footwork through an examination of one of the foundational footwork moves called “the Ghost.”

“It feels good to finally announce being selected as a recipient of this award,” says Oliver. “It is a huge win for not only myself as a solo artist but the entire footwork community in terms of representation. I’m looking forward to continue pushing the culture forward and will work to always uplift our community.”

The “New Ghost” installation dance piece includes photography, lighting design, film projection, original music, and footwork, as Oliver encounters legends of footwork – some living, some deceased – who bring him on a movement to journey exploring the development, impact, and innovation of “the Ghost.”

As part of LB Productions’ mission, this dance project uncovers and documents both the forgotten history of footwork and honors how moves like “the Ghost” is part of a living, breathing artform that continues to evolve today.

This year’s NDP Production Grant received over 150 applications from creatives, artists, and dancers from around the country. LB Productions was selected as one of 20 award grant recipients.

While there were 40 NDP finalists this year, only 20 projects received an NDP Production Grant estimated at nearly $100,000 toward operations and community engagement work.

The NDP Production Grant annually provides a framework of funding to support the creation/development and U.S. touring/sharing of new dance projects.

“As an artist and leader, I’ve been able to closely witness Jamal’s great ability to always grow and reinvent himself since he was a teen,” says Brandon Calhoun, co-founder of The Era Footwork Collective.

LIGHTBULB CONTINUES TO push the genre's edges, expanding and amplifying the artistic forms within footwork culture and empowering Chicago Footworkers to be producers and organizers of the form.

“Jamal has continued to elevate with his gift of dancing and has served as a coach and teacher to help those around him improve as well. Within the Footwork community, Jamal’s approach to dance has translated well beyond dance by being a positive figure in the community.

“He continues to help open doors and provides opportunities that allow other artists in the community to thrive.”

Oliver is a renowned artist and culture bearer of the dance style known as Chicago Footwork. As a dancer, choreographer, curator, educator, public speaker, producer, and community leader, he continues to push the genre’s edges, expanding and amplifying the artistic forms within footwork culture and empowering Chicago Footworkers to be producers and organizers of the form.

Over the summer, Litebulb Productions released a documentary titled “My Life at 160,” a short film that depicts Oliver’s journey as a dancer and his work in uplifting the Footwork music and dance community.

To stay connected with Litebulb Productions, visit litebulbfootwork.com.

NEFA invests in artists and communities and fosters equitable access to the arts, enriching the cultural landscape in New England and the nation. NEFA contributes to a nation where artists flourish and communities celebrate art as essential to a thriving, equitable society. To learn more about NEFA, visit www.nefa.org.