Chicago Fire officials & medical experts stage live demo at Comer Children’s Hospital

Chicago Fire Department officials joined medical and public safety experts at University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital, to educate the public on the dangerous and lasting impact fireworks can have on families, pets, and others suffering from PTSD.

Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt warned that “Illegal fireworks pose a serious risk to our community. They are often powerful, unpredictable, and can cause severe injuries and even fatalities. Last year alone, we saw incidents where illegal fireworks led to devastating consequences, including house fires, injuries to children, and harm to pets. Every year, illegal fireworks put a tremendous strain on our emergency services. This not only endangers our first responders but also diverts resources away from other emergencies. We encourage everyone to attend public fireworks displays conducted by professionals. These events are not only safer but also more spectacular than anything that can be achieved with illegal fireworks.”

“The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported 9,700 fireworks injuries in 2023 and 8 fatalities. In Illinois, these injuries also included 10 dismemberments according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Part of the reason amateur fireworks are so dangerous is they are often defective since they are manufactured overseas and difficult to regulate. In random testing by the CPSC & US Customs Border Protection, it was discovered that 43% of fireworks contained illegal components, most common was overloaded explosive content and failure to meet fuse burn-time requirements. The psychological and physical effects of these injuries last long after the 4th of July, impacting the victim and their family for years on end, explained Margaret Vaughn, Government Affairs Director of the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, which runs an annual camp for children who are burn survivors (Camp ‘I am Me’).

“The 4th of July is always a busy time in emergency departments across the country. Just like we do each year, my colleagues and I know we’ll be taking care of children who have serious burns, lacerations, eye and ear injuries, and other traumatic injuries. As a pediatrician, these are especially heartbreaking since injuries from fireworks are almost always entirely preventable. Fireworks aren’t toys and they shouldn’t be in the hands of children.” – Marc Sycip, MD, Medical Director of the Pediatric Emergency Department at the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital

“Most people think a fireworks injury could never impact them but in a split second that can all change. My daughter was 5 years old when another child’s sparkler briefly caught the back of her dress and ended up resulting in 70% of her body being burned and weeks in a burn unit and months of care. She will forever have those physical scars and we as her family, will forever have the emotional scars. Leaving fireworks to professionals will save countless families from the pain and hardship that not only the ‘accident’ brought but the years of healing from those physical and emotional scars have caused us to endure. So many childhood illnesses are not preventable, but fireworks injuries are. A simple decision to go to a professional display rather than neighbor’s yard could end up impacting the rest of your life,” explained Aileen Marquez, a parent of a young burn survivor.”

“In Illinois, both fireworks classified as Class B1.3G and Class C 1.4G (also known as consumer fireworks) explosives are illegal for sale and use by the public. Violations can result in fines up to $2,500 and a year in prison. Professional pyrotechnic operators are regulated by the state and federal government,” explained Margaret Vaughn, Government Affairs Director of the Illinois Firefighters Association. Tehe surrounding states with more lax fireworks laws such as Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin also rank in the top 5 in the nation for fireworks injuries and yesterday’s firworks accident in Indiana which injuried 7, damaged 4 homes and 10 vehicles.

“While many people think they are being patriotic by shooting off neighborhood fireworks, they don’t realize the trauma they could be inflicting on many combat Veterans and others who have experienced gun violence. The unanticipated sounds, sights and smell of neighborhood fireworks can easily trigger anxiety and cause painful flashbacks, among other stressors. Let our Veterans have a quiet zone around their homes and attend a professionally sanctioned fireworks show,” said United States Marine Core Veteran, State Representative Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego).

“Though innocent looking, sparklers account for the second highest percentage of injuries behind firecrackers. Sparklers can reach temperatures of 1800 degrees Fahrenheit, which is the equivalent of handing a child a blow torch. Dozens of communities, including the City of Chicago, ban the use of sparklers in Illinois,” explained Chicago Fire Department Commander Braad Batka.

Fire officials did a live demo showing how, if a sparkler slightly brushes up against clothing, it can completely engulf the material in flames in a matter of seconds and quickly turn a celebration into a tragedy.

Veterinarian Erin Newman, Medical Director of the BLVD Vet-River North, was also on hand to explain how the fireworks season can carry significant safety risk to pets.

“Pets’ strong sense of hearing means that fireworks sound like bombs and create a frightening environment for pets, often triggering a flight response, which is why more pets go missing during the 4th of July holiday celebrations than on any other day of the year. Many others end up in the emergency room or at their veterinarian’s clinic in the days due to a variety of holiday-related illnesses, including upset stomach, toxin ingestion, foreign-body obstruction and more,” said Dr. Newman.

She recommends pet owners:

Never take their pets to celebrations with fireworks.

Make certain all pets have proper identification, including a microchip collar tag.

Cats should be kept indoors.

Dogs should be walked before dark, on a leash, and under the control of a responsible adult.

Do not leave dogs unattended outdoors – not even in your own backyard.

Pet owners should keep doors and windows closed and play soft music to muffle the sound of fireworks.

If your pet is especially fearful, call your veterinarian now to ask about medications or other treatments to help your pet.

Distract your pet with a longer-lasting treat such as a toy or licky mat filled with peanut butter. Puzzles and chew toys can also help distract them.

Consider using over-the-counter products such as pheromones.