Chicago Fire Department Foundation provides smoke detectors to eight local food pantries

The Chicago Fire Department Foundation (CFDF) is adding safety to sustenance by donating free smoke detectors through its partnerships with eight local food pantries. Families and individuals can request free smoke detectors when they order and pick up food.

“We know that many Chicagoans in need may not have the resources to purchase smoke detectors,” said Chris Hasbrook, Co-Founder of the Chicago Fire Department Foundation. “Our partnerships with food pantries help ensure that residents can stay safe and prevent potential fires by using smoke detectors.”

“Recently, our partner Nourishing Hope gave out 500 smoke detectors in less than a month,” said Hasbrook. As food pantries are serving more people than ever, the CFDF is striving to increase its smoke detector donations to meet the demand. This year, the Foundation is on track to surpass the 3,000 smoke detectors distributed in 2022.

“We are so immensely grateful for the support from the Chicago Fire Department Foundation,” said Kellie O’Connell, CEO of Nourishing Hope, formerly known as Lakeview Pantry. “By distributing 500 smoke detectors through our online market program, we’re helping to keep families safe and nourished at the same time.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the death rate per 1,000 reported home fires was more than twice as high in homes that did not have any working smoke alarms compared to the rate in homes with working smoke alarms.

In addition to Nourishing Hope, the CFDF partners with the Pilsen Food Pantry, Radical Generosity Chicago, Top Box Foods, Metropolitan Family Services, Sheldon Heights Food Pantry, Maple Morgan Food Pantry and Frieda’s Place.

The CFDF also provides assistance to Chicago Fire Department (CFD) firefighters, paramedics, and their families in times of need. The Foundation supports CFD initiatives for education, fire prevention, training and equipment needs that are not funded through city, state or federal budgets. To donate and learn more about the CFDF, visit cfdfoundation.com.