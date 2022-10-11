Chicago Fire Department announces open recruitment through October 17

Not every day can someone become a Chicago Firefighter/EMT. However, interested applicants will have a new opportunity when testing opened in September for the first time since 2014 for the coveted and uniquely relevant work.

The City of Chicago, DHR, and the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) aim to attract interested candidates desiring to learn more about a career as a Firefighter/EMT during a CFD Firefighter Exam Recruitment Fair event at the African American Firefighter Museum, 5349 South Wabash Avenue in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood, on Saturday, October 8, from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Potential applicants may RSVP for the recruitment event at CFDCARES.event brite.com.

Taking the written test is the first step in a process that can lead to establishing a career as a Chicago Firefighter/EMT. Starting salaries are around $62,000 and can increase to approximately $98,000 in five years. Interested applicants should al- ready hold a high school diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED) prior to taking the written test.

“I am thrilled to once again offer this test and welcome a new generation of Firefighter/EMT to join our incredible Fire Department,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “In our recruitment processes going forward, we hope to see a diverse pool of candidates from every corner of our city and from all walks of life who will strengthen CFD and its mission. I thank the applicants who are participating in this test for answering the call to serve.”

The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 transformed the Chicago landscape and significantly affected the development of firefighting strategies and technology in Chicago. Key to continued improvement is intentionally attracting, hiring, training, and retaining capable candidates who reflect Chicago demographics. Toward that goal, the city and CFD are enthusiastic about attracting more African Americans, Hispanics, and other people of color, to pursue careers as Firefighter/EMTs.

“In order to make the Chicago Fire Department better reflect the makeup of our great city, we will reach out to every community to focus our efforts to reach men and women of color so they are aware of the opportunities of a career with the Chicago Fire Department,” said Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt. She added, “This begins with ensuring that all communities receive the information on how to apply and prepare for the CFD entry exam and meeting qualifications and requirements if selected to go into our academy. Chicago is a city of many cultures, and we will do all we can to mirror that among those who work to keep all of us safe and well.”

The Chicago Fire Department will be looking for the next generation of Firefighter/EMTs to carry on the noble tradition of service to the City of Chicago and her citizens in the near future.

At the recruitment event, potential applicants will learn about becoming a Chicago Firefighter/EMT, including tips on preparing for and succeeding at the written test, which assesses candidates across several fundamental areas.