Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Fire Department Foundation honor 16 heroes at Tribute to Broad Shoulders Luncheon

Fifteen members of the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) will be recognized for their heroic actions in the line of duty at the Chicago Fire Department Foundation’s (CFDF) annual Tribute to Broad Shoulders luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m. at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, Chicago. A civilian hero will also be honored at the event. The luncheon raises funds to support the Chicago Fire Department’s efforts in reducing deaths and injury, and providing education, fire prevention, training, and equipment.

“With every call to duty, our firefighters and paramedics demonstrate their selflessness and unwavering dedication to protecting all Chicagoans,” said Ray Orozco, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Chicago Fire Department Foundation. “The Tribute to Broad Shoulders is our opportunity to gratefully celebrate the courage and sacrifice of 16 special heroes and continue to support the work of the CFD.”

From battling fierce blazes that threatened homes and livelihoods to providing critical care and compassion in the most challenging of circumstances, these heroes have shown remarkable courage and resilience in the face of adversity.

The 15 CFD heroes honored at this year’s luncheon exemplify the qualities at the core of every CFD member – honor, courage and commitment. The 2023 CFD Heroes are:

· Firefighter Award of Valor – FF/EMT Juan Gonzales rescued a trapped victim in an intense and dangerous apartment fire.

· Firefighter Award of Valor – Captain John Haring discovered and rescued an unconscious victim in an uncontrolled house fire.

· Paramedic Award of Valor – Paramedic in Charge Randie Hillison and Fire Paramedic Karen Nuemann disregarded their own safety when assisting a pregnant gunshot victim as shots were fired around them.

· Firefighter of the Year and Paramedic of the Year – This team of firefighters and paramedics rescued and performed lifesaving measures on a firefighter who was electrocuted and went into cardiac arrest while extinguishing a fire in a flooded basement.

o Captain/EMT Denijal Milat

o FF/EMT Christopher Wyher .

o FF/EMT Timothy Beucher

o FF/EMT Brandon Gasparas

o LT/EMT David Navarro

o FF Frank Carone

o FF/EMT Daniel Myers

o PIC Steven Gutzmer

o FPM Terry Jones, Jr.

o FF/EMT Michael Guzolek

o FF/EMT Kevin Mayer

In addition, St. Ignatius high school junior John Hennelly will receive the 2023 Civilian Life Saving Award. Hennelly was on a lakefront run with his school’s cross-country team when he noticed a man in Lake Michigan yelling for help and immediately sprang into action to assist the man until the CFD arrived.

For more information, visit the Chicago Fire Department Foundation at cfdfoundation.com.

