Chicago Federation of Labor and the Illinois AFL-CIO issue joint statement on UAW strike expansion to Southside Chicago Ford Plant

Earlier today (Friday, September 29, 2023), UAW President Shawn Fain announced that workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant will join UAW members on the picket line in cities and states across the country.

President Fain’s announcement marks another turning point in the ‘stand-up strike.’

The Chicago Assembly Plant is a key contributor to both Chicago and the Southeast side’s local economy, employing nearly 4,000 workers.

UAW Local 551’s presence in the plant has long supported the Chicago economy with significant job growth and access to good-paying, union jobs with quality benefits that provide pathways to education and professional growth on Chicago’s south side.

Members of the UAW are standing up for their families, co-workers and community. CEOs have cashed in on the sacrifices auto workers made 14-16 years ago. And while this historic strike is audacious in breaking the mold in taking on the Big Three all at once, this strike is fundamentally about fairness and equity across the board. UAW’s fight is rooted in the same struggle that workers all over this country are engaged in for a better future — and at home in Chicago and Illinois, workers are making it clear that there is no place for corporate greed in their communities.