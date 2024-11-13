Chicago Election Results: Voters Approve Key Referendums, Elect School Board Members, and Maintain Legislative Balance

In the recent election, Chicagoans made significant decisions on various issues, including worker protections, property tax reforms, healthcare rights, and the composition of the city’s school board. Additionally, state legislative races concluded with the current balance of power maintained.

Referendum Outcomes:

Election Worker Protection: An overwhelming 92.34% of voters approved the “Election Worker Protection Referendum,” emphasizing the city’s commitment to safeguarding those who facilitate the democratic process. Chicago Elections Property Tax Relief and Fairness: The “Property Tax Relief and Fairness Referendum” received 70.16% support, reflecting residents’ desire for a more equitable property tax system. Chicago Elections Assisted Reproductive Health: With 84.91% approval, the “Assisted Reproductive Health Referendum” underscores strong backing for accessible reproductive healthcare services in Chicago. Chicago Elections

Historic School Board Elections:

For the first time, Chicago voters elected members to the Board of Education, transitioning from a mayor-appointed to a hybrid model. Ten members were chosen to represent various districts:

District 1 : Jennifer Custer

: Jennifer Custer District 2 : Ebony DeBerry

: Ebony DeBerry District 3 : Carlos Rivas Jr.

: Carlos Rivas Jr. District 4 : Ellen Rosenfeld

: Ellen Rosenfeld District 5 : Aaron “Jitu” Brown

: Aaron “Jitu” Brown District 6 : Jessica Biggs

: Jessica Biggs District 7 : Yesenia Lopez

: Yesenia Lopez District 8 : Angel Gutierrez

: Angel Gutierrez District 9 : Therese Boyle

: Therese Boyle District 10: Che “Rhymefest” Smith

This election marks a pivotal shift towards increased community involvement in educational governance.

State Legislative Races:

In the Illinois General Assembly elections, Democrats maintained their veto-proof majorities in both the House and Senate. Despite a national trend favoring Republicans, Illinois upheld its Democratic leadership, ensuring continued legislative stability.