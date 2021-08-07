CHICAGO DOGS HOST NEGRO LEAGUES TRIBUTE GAME AGAINST THE KANSAS CITY MONARCHS

The Chicago Dogs host a Negro Leagues Tribute game against the Kansas City Monarchs beginning at 7:05 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 at Impact Field located at 9850 Balmoral Avenue in Rosemont, Ill.

That evening the Chicago Dogs will don special jerseys as “The Grays.” The jerseys will be auctioned during the game via a silent auction with proceeds to benefit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. The evening will feature special video clips and Negro League trivia between innings and a celebratory fireworks post-game.

The Kansas City Monarchs, formerly known as the Kansas City T-Bones, have played their home games at Legends Field (formerly CommunityAmerica Ballpark) since 2003, when the team began as a member of the Northern League. In 2011, the team joined the American Association of Professional Baseball and in 2018 won their first-ever American Association championship.

This past January the team announced a partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and a rebranding to the Kansas City Monarchs, a founding team of the Negro Leagues. The Kansas City Monarchs were the most prominent baseball team to play in the Negro Leagues. Formed in 1920, they were also the longest-running team in the Leagues, disbanding in 1965. Famous players on the Monarchs roster included hall of fame pitcher Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson, recognized for breaking the color barrier in major league baseball. The Kansas City Monarchs won several championships, including the first Negro League World Series in 1924.

Single game tickets for the Aug. 14 game begin at $9. The Chicago Dogs’ Friends and Family 4-Pack deal applies to this game. Starting at $48, Friends and Family 4-Pack includes: 4 tickets, 4 commemorative hats and one $20 gift certificate to Murray Brothers Caddyshack. Additional tickets can be added at the single game price. Tickets and more information is available by calling 847-636-5450 or visiting https://thechicagodogs.com/.

The Chicago Dogs are members of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. Named after Chicago’s favorite and oldest culinary tradition, the Chicago Dogs’ logo features the colors and stars of the iconic Chicago flag. Home games are played at the state-of-the-art Impact Field located at Rosemont, Ill. The team is managed by former Boston Red Sox Manager, Butch Hobson, who brings more than 30 years of experience to Rosemont. Chicago Dogs games welcome fans of all ages for a one-of-a-kind experience where every day is fan appreciation day.