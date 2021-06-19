Chicago Department of Public Health Hosts Juneteenth and Other Community Vaccination Events This Weekend   

The Chicago Department of Public Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several events on the City’s South and West Sides this weekend as many Chicagoans celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

Here are events happening across the City:

Saturday, June 19, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. , Austin Chamber of Commerce, 5900 W Adams Blvd

, Austin Chamber of Commerce, 5900 W Adams Blvd Saturday, June 19, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. , Congressman Danny K. Davis Juneteenth Event, 4250 W Chicago Ave

, Congressman Danny K. Davis Juneteenth Event, 4250 W Chicago Ave Saturday, June 19, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m ., Juneteenth Pop Up Market with The Lemonade Land, 6700 S Dorchester Ave

., Juneteenth Pop Up Market with The Lemonade Land, 6700 S Dorchester Ave Saturday, June 19, 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. , Juneteenth Block Party Bronzeville, 221 E 49th St

, Juneteenth Block Party Bronzeville, 221 E 49th St Saturday, June 19, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. , The #LetUsBreathe Collective, 51st St & Laflin St

, The #LetUsBreathe Collective, 51st St & Laflin St 1865 Fest Saturday, June 19, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., 5600 W Madison St Sunday, June 20, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., 5600 W Madison St



CDPH will also host mobile vaccinations at the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade in Humboldt Park, South Corner of Division & Rockwell, from 1pm to 4:30pm. Anyone who gets vaccinated will receive free tickets to Lollapalloza, Six Flags, or The Field Museum.

CDPH also continues to host multiple mobile clinics and pop-up events to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to people where they live, work, and play. Anyone age 12 and older can get vaccinated. Additional events can be found by visiting www.chicago.gov/vaxcalendar.

All COVID-19 vaccines are free, and no insurance or ID is required. For information about COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago, visit www.chicago.gov/covidvax.

