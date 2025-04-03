Chicago Dance Company explores rest and power in “Complexions”

Chicago’s award-winning dance and production company, Praize Productions, Inc. (PPI), will debut its world premiere production, “Complexions,” on April 13 at Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts.

This multidisciplinary performance explores the vital need for rest and pause as Black women unlearn the harmful association of their worth with their work and embrace their inherent power and beauty. “Complexions” is an immersive experience that engages the senses, speaking truth and emotional freedom to the soul.

It fosters an open conversation among the Divine, ourselves and the world, underscoring the importance of intentional rest for achieving sacred peace within our complex vessels.

The production features the talented dancers of Praize Productions, Inc., under the highly acclaimed artistic direction of Enneréssa LaNette Davis, executive artistic director and resident choreographer. Davis’ leadership ensures Praize Productions delivers professional arts-based programming and events that amplify Black artists’ and communities’ voices and narratives through professional platforms, while fostering strong community connections.

The production will also feature renowned guest choreographers Dominique Hamilton, Kevin Iega Jeff and Monique Haley.

Audiences will experience PPI’s signature blend of dance, theater, and spoken word, creating a powerful and moving experience.

This immersive performance includes award-winning musicians Junius Paul and Isaiah Collier, alongside talented Chicagoland singers, musicians, and spoken word artists.

The performance showcases the RIZE Pro-Elite Company, PPI’s professional dance company of women of color, and the RIZE Youth Company, a pre-professional ensemble for dancers aged 5 to 17, a key component of PPI’s Performing Arts Academy.

PPI creates high-quality arts programming that is accessible to underserved communities in Chicago. PPI’s unique approach to artistry is holistic in style, for the organization wishes to develop the full artist by infusing both social and educational approaches rooted in social consciousness.

RIZE YOUTH COMPANY members.

Youth company members have praise for the organization:

“For the many years that I’ve been with PPI’s RIZE Youth Company, I must say this season has been one of the best since joining in 2018. I have learned many different styles of dance while going on field trips to different dance conferences and various experiences,” said Brooklynn Dotson, RIZE Youth Company Member, Age 13.

“Without PPI, I don’t know what I would be doing right now. It has changed the way I work in school, the way I respect others, and my work ethic, and it has given me a safe place to express my feelings no matter the day, time, or situation. When you join PPI, you are joining a family, a legacy of beautiful, young Black girls and women.”

Cari Mack, RIZE Youth Company Member, Age 15, said: “It’s definitely helped me want to make new goals for myself and become a leader with the encouragement from my teachers. Being a part of PPI is a learning and growing experience that puts you in a hardworking and positive mindset.”

The organization and professional dance company have been awarded with both a Black Theater Alliance Award and nine Black Excellence Awards from the African-American Arts Alliance of Chicago.

The performance is scheduled for Sunday, April 13, at Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E 60th St.

The Lobby opens at 5:00 p.m., and the performance is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $52.00. VIP tickets are $87.00 and include a catered pre-reception with an open bar from 5-6 p.m. in the Logan’s Penthouse and reserved seating.

Benefactor tickets are $127 and include the pre-reception and a post-reception (adults only).

Absentee tickets are also available for $52.00, allowing patrons to purchase tickets for someone in need.

For more information about PPI programming and classes and tickets for the April 13 production, visit praizeproductions.com .