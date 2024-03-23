Chicago Cubs launch ‘Opening Day Off’ Sweepstakes

The Chicago Cubs are granting 10 lucky fans permission to call off from work or school Monday, April 1, for the club’s home opener at Wrigley Field through the “Opening Day Off” sweepstakes. The Cubs take on the Colorado Rockies Monday, April 1, at 1:20 p.m. CT.

Starting March 19, through Saturday, March 23, at 11:59 p.m. CT, fans can register at www.cubs.com/dayoff for the chance to win a pair of tickets to Opening Day at Wrigley Field, an Opening Day swag bag for the winner and a guest as well as a ballpark lunch voucher presented by Vienna Beef.

“Opening Day is a holiday, and many fans opt to take off from work or school to celebrate the start of the baseball season with us,” said Cubs Senior Vice President of Marketing Jen Martindale. “This sweepstakes is honoring that unwritten tradition and giving 10 lucky fans free tickets to Opening Day at Wrigley Field.”

Ten winners will be randomly selected and notified of their opportunity to take Opening Day off on or around Monday, March 25.

For more information on the “Opening Day Off” sweepstakes or to view the sweepstakes rules, please visit www.cubs.com/dayoff. To purchase Cubs tickets for the 2024 regular season, please visit www.cubs.com/tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Starts 10 a.m. CT March 19, 2024, and ends 11:59 p.m. CT March 23, 2024. Open to legal residents of the United States and Canada who are of legal age of majority. TRAVEL NOT INCLUDED. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received during entry period. Enter online only. Limit one entry per person or email address. Void where prohibited. Restrictions apply; see Official Rules at https://www.mlb.com/cubs/fans/opening-day-off/rules. Sponsor: Chicago Cubs Baseball Club, LLC, 1060 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613.