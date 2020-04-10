Chicago Cubs Jason Heyward donates $200K to families who suffered from COVID-19

Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward donated $200,000 last week to families who have suffered from the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 2016 World Series Champion and five-time Golden Glove winner is the latest athlete to donate funds to families impacted by the virus. Heyward agency, Excel Sports Management announced last week that the right fielder donated money to two Chicago area charities.

The two charities are MASK Chicago ($100,000), who is collecting supplies and meals for affected families, and the Greater Chicago Food Depository, $100,000.

In an interview with ESPN, Heyward said he tried to figure out how he could give something back to the city. He said there are a lot of people, a lot of things that need to still be done, a lot of people that still need help. He said that he just wanted to help take care of kids and make sure they have meals.