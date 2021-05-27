Chicago Cubs hire first ever African American PA Announcer

By Jospeh Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

The Chicago Cubs hired Jeremiah Paprocki in May as the first ever African American Public Address Announcer in club history.

“I’ve been called up to the show and am now “The Voice of Wrigley Field,” said Paprocki on his Instagram Page. “I cannot express how happy and excited I am right now! I’ve been a Cubs fan my whole life, attending games since I was a baby, always out in the bleachers and now I get to be a part of the gameday experience. This is truly an honor.”

According to his bio, Paprocki is known as one of the most youthful and first Black PA Announcers for the organization. Paprocki said he’s been a PA Announcer for eight years and spent five seasons at the University of Illinois Chicago preparing himself for this moment.

“[I] made it,” Paprocki said.

Paprocki said he can’t wait for fans to hear him at the ballpark. He made his major league debut on Monday, May 17, in the Cubs versus the Washington Nationals game.

“I am truly blessed and thank God for hearing and producing my prayers,” said Paprocki. “Looking forward to being a part of Cubs history!”

Since the announcement on May 17, Paprocki has been seen a great deal in the news media.