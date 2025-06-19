Chicago Cubs bring back ‘Cubs for a Cure’ multiday fundraising effort August 2

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Chicago Cubs are bringing back the multiday fundraising effort, “Cubs for a Cure,” in collaboration with AbbVie, American Airlines, Audacy and Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) to raise funds in the fight against cancer. Similar to last season, Cubs for a Cure will kick off with a 24-hour radiothon on 670 The Score Thursday, July 31, and will culminate with fundraising efforts and pregame festivities during the August 2 game presented by Advocate Health Care. Starting today, fans can donate to the cause at www.cubsforacure.com.

“We’re thrilled to bring back Cubs for a Cure for a second year in a row,” said Cubs Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jen Martindale. “Last season, we raised $1 million for cancer research. This season, we hope to raise even more and support those in the fight against cancer. Every dollar counts so join us at Wrigley Field August 2 as we help fight this devastating disease.”

From 10 a.m. CT Thursday, July 31, through 10 a.m. CT Friday, August 1, 670 The Score will once again host a 24-hour radiothon where listeners can call in and donate. Proceeds from the radiothon will benefit BrainUp, a nonprofit that raises awareness for brain cancer. During the radiothon, Cubs players and other VIP guests will participate, offering their stories and personal experiences with the terrible disease.

“We are so proud to start year two of the Cubs for a Cure radiothon on The Score,” said 670 The Score Vice President Mitch Rosen. “We are thrilled that Danny Parkins is returning and our Score team is motivated more than ever to raise as much money as possible for brain cancer research. The Cubs, BrainUp, Stand Up To Cancer, and The Score teamed together will be a home run to raise awareness and as much money as possible for cancer research!”

For the August 2 game presented by Advocate Health Care, fans can expect:

• A special pregame “Ring the Bell” ceremony on the field, where an Advocate Health Care patient will ring the bell to signify the end of their cancer treatment journey.

• A Stand Up To Cancer Placard Moment™ during the game where players and fans will hold up a placard in recognition of those affected by cancer.

• Ceremonial first pitches thrown by an Advocate Health Care provider and American Airlines employees.

• A pregame on-field recognition with American Airlines employees dedicated to those impacted by cancer.

• A pregame recognition with Cubs Charities and AbbVie in support of their “Striking Out Cancer” campaign which provides donations in support of nonprofit cancer organizations for every strikeout by a Cubs pitcher at home during the 2025 regular season.

• Various fundraising efforts in-game.

In an effort to raise additional donations, Cubs Charities also will host a special 50/50 Raffle $50,000 guaranteed jackpot for the three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles August 1-3. During the series, fans in Illinois can purchase Cubs Charities 50/50 Raffle tickets online starting at 10 a.m. CT August 1 until the end of the August 3 game. At the end of the August 3 game, one lucky winner will be selected and will receive half of the jackpot total. Additionally, Cubs Charities will donate $50K from the raffle proceeds to support Cubs for a Cure. In accordance with state and local law, online 50/50 Raffle tickets are only available for purchase in the State of Illinois.

Fans interested in donating to Cubs for a Cure can visit www.cubsforacure.com or text CURE25 to 41444 with their donation amount starting today. A portion of the proceeds from all fundraising efforts excluding the radiothon will be donated to several nonprofit organizations dedicated to the fight against cancer, including the Advocate Charitable Foundation.

Tickets are available for the August 2 game at www.cubs.com/tickets. More information on Cubs for a Cure can be found at www.cubs.com/cubsforacure.