Chicago Crusader Endorsements for the 2024 Primary election

Illinois 7th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Danny Davis

Danny K. Davis

For the Illinois 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Crusader endorses incumbent Congressman Danny K. Davis. After 27 years of serving the West Side and other parts of the district, Congressman Davis still is an effective leader and public servant whose unparalleled experience, knowledge, political savviness and membership on key House committees in Washington makes him far more qualified than his opponents. Congressman Davis has built connections in Washington to bring funding and services to constituents in his district. His opponents do not. There are also the committees Congressman Davis serves on, including the House Ways and Means Committee, which plays a key role in expanding the Child Tax Credit, strengthening the Low Income Housing Tax Credit, and restoring the corporate research and development tax credit. With housing, inflation and other issues impacting Black families, Congressman Davis has the distinct advantage of serving on this committee that shapes the agenda for working families.

Recently, Davis voted to finalize over $14 million in funding in Community Project Funding to address pressing needs in Austin, Bellwood, Bronzeville, Chicago, East Garfield Park, Englewood, Maywood, Oak Park, South Austin, West Garfield Park, and West Humboldt Park.

Davis also serves on the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Work and Welfare authorizes and oversees a range of critical supports for workers, children, and families. Specifically, the Subcommittee oversees the federal-state unemployment insurance program, the child support enforcement program, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, the Child Care Entitlement, the Social Services Block Grant, foster care and other services provided to help abused or neglected children, the Supplemental Security Income program (SSI), and the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting program (MIECHV).

The Crusader believes Davis is the best candidate because of his membership on these committees that amplify his ability to influence decisions that affect his district. All this power and influence would be lost should his opponents make it to Washington and like many freshman Congressmen, not serve on any committees as they settle into their new roles. The West Side right now doesn’t need inexperienced candidates who will undergo on-the-job training in their first few years in the House of Representatives. The 7th Congressional District needs Davis for another two years in this role.

ILLINOIS STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 31st DISTRICT

Rep. Mary Flowers

Mary Flowers

The Crusader endorses veteran incumbent Mary Flowers for Illinois 31st District. After 40 years in office, she still has what it takes to get things for her district. She has the experience, knowledge and membership on committees to continue working for her people. We appreciate her efforts in spearheading a bill that would provide more compensation to wrongfully convicted individuals who file claims after being incarcerated for years and decades. What has her opponent done? Nothing. He has zero political experience and no one in the 31st District knows him. The 31st District is serious business and doesn’t need a political rookie backed by people with political agendas and an ax to grind. Mary Flowers is the real deal and a public servant who knows her people and how to handle the political landscape in Springfield.

FOR ILLINOIS STATE SUPREME COURT

Joy Cunningham

Joy Cunningham

The Crusader endorses Joy Cunningham for Justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. Cunningham was appointed to the state Supreme Court in 2022 to replace retiring Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke. Her legal experience gives her the edge over her opponent. Cunningham has served as a Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County, where she had a diverse assignment, including jury trials. During her career, Cunningham served in various legal positions before she served as Assistant Illinois Attorney General and as a Judicial Clerk to Illinois Appellate Justice Glenn Johnson. Ms. Cunningham was elected President of the Chicago Bar Association (2004-05), where she became the first African American Woman to lead the nation’s largest municipal Bar Association. She has also served on the Board of Directors for the Chicago Bar Foundation, the Center for Conflict Resolution and the Center for Disability and Elder Law, and the Chicago Legal Clinic.

FOR COOK COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY

Clayton Harris III

Clayton Harris III

After Kim Foxx spent much time in her two terms correcting wrongs in Cook County’s criminal justice system, the Crusader feels Clayton Harris III is the best candidate who can pick up where she left off. While crime is a problem in Cook County, wrongful convictions and false confession have been a problem just as long. The Crusader is confident that Harris will balance fighting crime and addressing police accountability while serving as Cook County’s top prosecutor. He once served as a prosecutor in Cook County and he has skills that can help him manage the complex challenges of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Crusader remains disturbed by the continued abuse the justice system exact on innocent Black men who continue to be framed, convicted and locked up for crimes they did not commit. Harris is aware that he is a Black man and a father of two Black boys who live in Washington Park. He worries that his sons can end up like hundreds of Black men whose lives were destroyed by a system that has made Illinois the “false confession capital of America.”

The Crusader is also concerned about carjackings, robberies and homicides that are tearing Black families and poor neighborhoods apart. Black neighborhoods can’t grow without safe streets. And for far too long, our youth have died from senseless gun violence while the killer or killers remain on the streets. This has to stop.

The Crusader is confident that Harris will fight crime the way it should be fought: with integrity and with clean cops. We know that Harris will reject the all-too-common temptations to arrest and charge people without doing the homework.

If only his opponent, Eileen O’Neil Burke would have done her homework in 1994, when she prosecuted a 10-year-old boy who was convicted of murdering a white woman. The conviction was later thrown out because the boy was questioned without the presence of an objective adult and the poor boy was forced to confess to a crime he didn’t commit. Burke claims she didn’t know Detective James Cassidy had a history of forcing false confessions. We don’t believe her, and neither should you. We’ve heard these claims far too long. Harris, unlike Burke is someone we can trust.

FOR COOK COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

Iris Martinez

Iris Martinez

In her first term as Cook County Circuit Court Clerk, Iris Martinez put an end to the red tape and modernized a department that for far too long has gone without a computerized record system in one of the world’s largest court systems.

It takes vision and passion to overhaul a system like Cook County’s Court massive system. Martinez is making it happen and the Crusader wants her to stay for four more years.

We appreciate Martinez’s efforts in working with the Illinois General Assembly to protect the identities of child and adult sex crime victims. In 2021, legislation led by Clerk Martinez was signed into law requiring anyone wanting to access restricted information related to the identities of child or adult sex crime victims to petition the court to obtain access to those documents. We need more administrators like Martinez to make life easier for individuals in Chicago and Cook County.