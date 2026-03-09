Chicago Crusader Endorsements for March Illinois Primary

U.S. SENATE

Robin Kelly

In Illinois, 10 candidates are running for the U.S. Senate. The most qualified candidate is Robin Kelly. The Chicago Crusader proudly endorses her.

Since 2013, Kelly has represented Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Crusader has watched her bloom into a seasoned public servant who has taken up issues that impact her District, which includes parts of Chicago’s South Shore, Kenwood, Hyde Park, Woodlawn, Calumet, Blue Island, Dolton, Country Club Hills, Hazel Crest, Flossmoor, Matteson and Olympia Fields.

Of the top three candidates seeking to replace outgoing Senator Dick Durbin, Kelly has impressed us the most. We watched her call attention to high mortality, the disproportionately high death rates among Black, Indigenous, and Latina women. She has highlighted that Black mothers are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white mothers, with Illinois data showing disparities up to 600 percent.

U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly

In the past year, immigration and ICE raids have been the biggest concern. But there are other issues impacting the Black community and from her years of experience, Kelly is familiar with them. She also knows the politics of Washington, D.C., and how to navigate the political waters there.

The Chicago Crusader is confident that Kelly’s years of experience in Washington will serve her well as the next U.S. Senator from Illinois.

With the current leadership in the White House, there is a critical need for experienced public servants in Washington who can make wise decisions about important bills in Congress.

The Crusader appreciates the fire Kelly displayed when she introduced a House bill to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, for her department’s aggressive immigration deportation tactics and alleged lack of transparency at detention facilities across the country. At a House committee hearing, Noem refused to retract her statements describing Renee Good and Alex Pretti as domestic terrorists after they were fatally shot by ICE agents.

Kelly’s energy is needed to help take this country back from the current administration. She has the Chicago Crusader’s blessing.

2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Jesse Jackson, Jr.

Jesse Jackson Jr. is not just a man with a famous name. Time has shown us in the past decade that Jackson, like many political leaders, is human, with flaws.

Over the years, Jackson has felt the weight of his past issues and recently experienced his father’s death. Those experiences have shaped him into a thoughtful and changed individual whose courage and perseverance have fueled a political comeback.

It has been 14 years since Jackson left Washington, under a cloud. Yet today we have a president who is a convicted felon. He pardoned fake electors who won the White House and criminals found guilty of the January 6 Insurrection at the Capitol. Additionally, there are the Epstein files, the Republican controlled Congress and the Department of Justice are fighting to keep under wraps to protect our corrupt president.

The Crusader believes it’s time to end the double standard in identity politics. Let him who has not sinned cast the first stone.

Time and grace have forgiven Jackson, allowing him a future that would make his father and the 2nd Congressional District proud.

Jesse Jackson, Jr.

Articulate and astute, Jackson has more political experience in Washington than any of his opponents.

For these reasons, the Crusader unapologetically endorses Jesse Jackson, Jr., for the 2nd Congressional District, the old seat he held for seven years before leaving Washington in 2012.

Washington is different today than during the time Jackson was a legislator there. The MAGA Republicans and their president have made politics darker, divisive and even violent.

Redemption and tough times have shaped Jackson into a compassionate fighter who can take on Congress with newfound energy and, most importantly, civility.

Under the current leadership, social programs and DEI programs have been cut. Medicare and Medicaid are under attack. These are programs Jesse Jackson Sr. fought to keep during his lifetime. The Crusader believes Jesse Jackson Jr. can carry on his father’s legacy.

7th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Richard Boykin

The Crusader endorses Richard Boykin for the 7th Congressional District. He’s a fighter who is determined to return to public service.

Boykin is ready to fight, fight, fight the MAGA political establishment in Washington. He seeks to replace his friend, Congressman Danny Davis, who is retiring after 30 years in Washington.

Boykin was Davis’s legislative director for six months, then was promoted to chief of staff, a role he held from 1997 to 2006. He also worked three additional years for Representative Bobby Rush.

The 7th Congressional District includes parts of Chicago’s West Side, Fuller Park, West Garfield Park, West Englewood, Oak Park, Broadview, Bellwood, Maywood, Elmwood Park, Elmhurst and Berkeley.

There are 13 candidates seeking to replace Davis. Boykin is the most qualified and best candidate for the job.

Boykin calls his political campaign platform “The People’s Agenda.” His agenda includes fighting for Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, resource allocation, and federal transit funding that has been earmarked for the district.

Attorney Richard Boykin

Politically astute, he served as a Cook County Commissioner from 2014 to 2018, representing parts of Chicago’s West Side. He publicly opposed policies that impacted low and moderate-income residents. He fought to repeal the county’s penny-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages, juice and sports drinks.

Boykin worked on fiscal oversight and technology accountability while on the County Board, arguing that poor planning and wasteful spending initiatives often hurt residents long before they are reported in the news media. He questioned county investments in technology systems that lacked the software or infrastructure needed to function effectively.

With government shutdowns and financial issues plaguing Congress, Washington needs Boykin.

ILLINOIS GOVERNOR and LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

J.B. Pritzker and Christian Mitchell — Unopposed

ILLINOIS ATTORNEY GENERAL

Kwame Raoul — Unopposed

STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEPERSON, 1st DISTRICT

Michelle Harris

Elgie R. Sims, Jr.

STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEPERSON, 5th DISTRICT

Margaret Croke

STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEPERSON, 7th DISTRICT

Emma M. Mitts

Emanuel “Chris” Welch

IL STATE SENATOR – 3rd DISTRICT

Mattie Hunter — Unopposed

IL STATE SENATOR – 5th DISTRICT

Lakesia Collins — Unopposed

IL STATE SENATOR -14th DISTRICT

Emil Jones III

IL STATE SENATOR – 15th DISTRICT

Napoleon B. Harris III — Unopposed

IL STATE SENATOR – 17th DISTRICT

Elgie R. Sims, Jr. — Unopposed

STATE REPRESENTATIVE – 5th DISTRICT

Kimberly Neely du Buclet — Unopposed

STATE REPRESENTATIVE – 6th DISTRICT

Sonya Marie Harper

STATE REPRESENTATIVE – 8th DISTRICT

Pastor John Harrell

John Harrell is pastor of New Hope Baptist Church. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Midwest Theological Institute.

Harrell has served with the Operation Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Westside NAACP and the Congressman Danny K. Davis Task Force on Economic Development as co-chairman. He also serves on the board of Loretto Hospital.

During a recent forum with Chicago’s Black Press, Harrell appeared as a candidate voters can trust.

For more than two hours candidates touted their qualifications and plans to build on Representative LaShawn Ford’s contributions. Ford has served nearly 20 years in a district that includes parts of Chicago’s Austin neighborhood and the municipalities of Oak Park, Berwyn, Broadview, Cicero, Forest Park, La Grange, Hodgkins and Westchester.

Education, reducing property taxes and stimulating economic development in Austin after decades of urban blight, disinvestment and unemployment are among the biggest issues of concern for Harrell in the 8th District.

Shantel Franklin, Harrell’s opponent, is articulate and knowledgeable on the issues, but large campaign donations from major unions raise questions about her independence as a political newcomer.

With his insight on pressing issues in the 8th District, Harrell remains grounded as a candidate for public service. He will serve the district well.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE-25th DISTRICT

Curtis J. Tarver III — Unopposed

STATE REPRESENTATIVE – 26th DISTRICT

Kam Buckner

STATE REPRESENTATIVE – 27th DISTRICT

Justin Q. Slaughter — Unopposed

STATE REPRESENTATIVE – 29th DISTRICT

Thaddeus Jones — Unopposed

STATE REPRESENTATIVE – 33rd DISTRICT

Marcus C. Evans, Jr.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE -78th DISTRICT

Camille Lily

MWRDC-6 Year Term (Pick 3)

Eira Lizeth Corral Sepulveda

Precious Brady-Davis

Beth McElroy Kirkwood

MWRDC-2 Year Term

Cameron “Cam” Davis

PRESIDENT COOK COUNTY BOARD

No Endorsement

COUNTY CLERK

Monica Gordon — Unopposed

COUNTY SHERIFF

Tom Dart — Unopposed

COUNTY TREASURER

Maria Pappas — Unopposed

COUNTY ASSESSOR

Fritz Kaegi

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

Tara Stamps — Unopposed

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2

Andre Smith

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3

Bill Lowry — Unopposed

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 4

Stanley S. Moore — Unopposed

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 5

Kisha McCaskill

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 10

Bridget Gainer

BOARD OF REVIEW – 2nd DISTRICT

Samantha Steele

Judge of Appellate Court (Vacancy of Hoffman)

Judith C. Rice

Judge, 1st Subcircuit (Vacancy of Balanoff)

Natalie L. Howse

Judge, 1st Subcircuit (Vacancy of Walker)

Tiffany N. Brooks

Judge, 17th Subcircuit

Andre Thapedi