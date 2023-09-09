Chicago Crowned Gala: An immersive celebration of Black girls’ voices, cultural legacy, and heritage

Girls Like Me Project Inc. is set to host an unforgettable event that not only celebrates the vibrancy of Black girls’ voices but also underscores the vital role of storytelling in preserving traditions and fostering a deep connection to heritage. The Chicago CROWNED Gala, presented in partnership with Discover, Black Girl Freedom Fund, and P.E.A.R.L Pledge Fund, will take place on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the iconic Discover Freedom Center located at 8560 S. Cottage Grove, in Chicago, IL.

With a theme centered on Reclaiming Power: Celebrating Black Girls, Cultural Brilliance, and Heritage Without Compromise, this event exemplifies the ethos of Girls Like Me Project (GLMPI), a transformative organization that champions empowerment, unity, and the preservation of cultural narratives.

What’s happening?

Preserving Traditions Through Storytelling:

At the heart of the Chicago CROWNED Gala lies the exclusive premiere of GLMPI En’NOLA, a documentary film that chronicles a transformative cultural odyssey of GLMPI girls to New Orleans. Through the lens of storytelling, the film immerses viewers in the unique experiences of these young women as they embrace the vibrant music, creole cuisine, and annual festivities of the city. Echoing a rich legacy, the documentary also shines a spotlight on the profound storytelling prowess of the Black Masking Indian Queens, trailblazers who use their narratives to challenge norms and inspire as cultural leaders.

Empowering Heritage Embrace:

One of the core tenets of GLMPI’s mission is to encourage communities to embrace their heritage. As part of the festivities, the Crowning Ceremony will honor 10 visionaries who have remarkably contributed to their communities. This gesture not only underlines the importance of embracing one’s heritage but also signifies a collective commitment to empowering the voices that often go unheard.

Amplifying Voices, Inspiring Change:

Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the Black Masking Indian Queens of the Nation, who serve as living embodiments of the power of storytelling. Their presence symbolizes resistance, empowerment, and a radical departure from societal norms. Their stories inspire generations to stand tall, reclaim their heritage, and celebrate their roots unapologetically.

From the soul-stirring melodies of Grammy-nominated Frontman, “Honey” Bannister, to the thought-provoking artistry showcased in the Silent Auction Art Walk. As GLMPI continues to illuminate the narratives of Black girls and inspire communities to cherish their heritage, the Chicago CROWNED Gala is poised to be a multi-sensory experience that leaves a lasting imprint on both hearts and minds.

For more information about the Chicago CROWNED Gala, please visit the website or follow us on Social Media Handles. For media inquiries, please contact: Felicia Apprey [email protected].

About Girls Like Me Project Inc.:

In a world where cultural diversity and heritage are invaluable treasures, GLMPI has consistently championed the power of storytelling as a means to preserve and honor traditions. Through various initiatives, GLMPI has nurtured an environment where the voices of Black girls are heard and their stories are celebrated.