Chicago COVID vaccine: Phase 1C start date to be announced by city

By Diane Pathieu and Michelle Gallardo, ABC7

Chicago health officials will give an update on the city’s COVID vaccine distribution plan Wednesday, including when vaccinations will be expanded to the 1C group.

The city is set to announce a March 29 start date for its next vaccination phase. In 1C more essential workers are eligible, including those in hospitality. construction, law, banking and media, as are Chicagoans 16 to 64 with serious health conditions.

“Broadly speaking, if you have an underlying condition, you’re going to be able to get a vaccine in April or May,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, director, Chicago Dept. of Public Health.

During her regular Tuesday live stream Tuesday, Dr. Arwady also made it clear that seniors will remain the city’s priority for the remainder of this month, but she believes that as vaccine supply increases the city is now in a position to open up appointments to a broader segment of the population.

1C is the last priority group before vaccinations open to the population at large.

This expansion is only being announced for Chicago residents. The collar counties have yet to make their own decisions on the matter.

“As we have vaccine available, we will of course open up appointments to other groups,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

There continues to be no significant increase in federal vaccine deliveries. Next week’s combined allocation to Illinois and Chicago is just 1% higher than this week’s and 8% above last week’s deliveries, per CDC data.

Meanwhile, Governor JB Pritzker has released new plans for a phased reopening of Illinois.

The governor now considering relaxing restrictions, including raising the current 50 person limit on gatherings at event spaces.

The governor could also green light conventions, reduce the spacing requirements in restaurants and include a community’s vaccination rate in reopening metrics as requested by suburban mayors.

“It provides hope to people to be able to look at something and say if we move to this level, we’re going to have this now,” said Darien Mayor Joseph Marches.

This article originally appeared on ABC7.