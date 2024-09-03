Chicago Congressman Jonathan Jackson Extends Condolences

Caption: Congressman Jackson emphasizes that a collaborative effort is urgently needed to address the pressing issues of gun violence and mental illness in Illinois.

Calls for Prayers for the Families of The Four Passengers Killed by

a Gunman on a CTA Train Labor Day Morning

Four passengers were fatally shot on a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Blue Line train early Monday morning (September 2, 2024) in Forest Park, Illinois. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. when authorities received a 911 call reporting gunshots on the westbound train. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

Forest Park Police, with the help of CTA surveillance footage, quickly identified and apprehended a suspect on a CTA Pink Line train. A firearm was recovered, and authorities believe the shooting was a targeted attack, with no further threat to the public. The CTA condemned the violence, describing the act as “heinous and egregious.”

The incident has sparked an ongoing investigation by local law enforcement, who are working to uncover more details surrounding the motive and the identities of those involved​.

U.S. Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson (D-1st District of Illinois) issued the following statement this morning in response to the fatal shooting of four passengers earlier today on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Blue Line train outside Forest Park.

“I extend condolences and prayers to the families who are in pain and mourning because of this senseless act of violence,” Congressman Jackson said. “This random, egregious violence cannot become normalized. One of the first actions I took as a congressman was to convene our leaders at the local, state, and federal levels to collaborate to address gun violence and the underlying issues that lead to gun violence. This includes mental illness.

“We must return to the table because the policies, programs, and funding needed to tackle this issue cannot be delayed. We saw the impact of a collective effort during the recent Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Crime was reduced, and services improved. Chicago, which we know and love, was in the global spotlight for being a world-class city with a lot to offer. Those same efforts must continue year-round to save lives and improve the quality of life for all. This must be our priority.”

For additional information about Congressman Jackson, visit https://jonathanjackson.house.gov.