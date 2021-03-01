Chicago comedian, ‘Windy City Live’ contributor Erica Watson dies from COVID-19, family says

ABC7

Chicago comedian, actress and “Windy City Live” contributor Erica Watson has passed away from COVID-19, according to her family.

You may remember Watson from her many appearances on “Windy City Live” with Val and Ryan. She also appeared in the Oscar nominated film “Precious,” as well as “ChiRaq.”

Watson’s family said she died Saturday night from the virus.

The Chicago native had been living in Jamaica and talked about her move during the pandemic during her recent appearances on Windy City.

Val said when Watson was on the show, she knew it was going to be a good show. Val described their chemistry as “Pippen and Jordan” because they were very in sync.

She is remembered for being selfless and wanting others to get an opportunity to be heard and seen. She had an infectious demeanor that made everyone around her feel loved.

Watson was 48 years old.

Her family asked for prayers as they deal with this incredibly difficult loss.

This article originally appeared on ABC7 News.