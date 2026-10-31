Chicago Civil Rights Coalition Mobilizes to Protect Voters Ahead of November 3 Election

Lawyers, community organizations and trained volunteers join forces to combat voter intimidation, misinformation and barriers to the ballot.

A coalition of Chicago civil rights organizations is mobilizing lawyers, election monitors and community volunteers to help protect voters from intimidation, misinformation and interference ahead of the November 3 general election.

The initiative, announced October 28 by Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office, brings together some of the city’s most prominent voting rights, immigrant advocacy and community organizations to ensure eligible voters can participate safely and freely.

Participating organizations include the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, League of Women Voters of Chicago, Chicago Votes, Common Cause Illinois, Asian Americans Advancing Justice | Chicago, Access Living and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

The effort comes amid concerns raised by voting rights advocates about possible federal immigration enforcement activity near polling locations, the spread of election misinformation and potential intimidation of voters.

For Chicago’s African American communities, the coalition’s work carries particular historical significance. From the civil rights movement to contemporary voting rights disputes, protecting access to the ballot has remained a central concern for organizations working to ensure fair political participation.

The coalition is coordinating trained attorneys, volunteer poll monitors, accredited poll watchers and individuals familiar with voters’ legal rights. Their responsibilities include identifying potential voting problems, assisting voters, documenting incidents and helping connect election officials with appropriate legal resources.

Mayor Johnson emphasized that voter participation must not be undermined by threats or intimidation.

“The right to vote belongs to the people,” Johnson said in the October 28 announcement.

Christina Beeler, senior counsel with the Midwest Voting Rights Program at the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, said the organization’s longstanding nonpartisan Election Protection program is preparing volunteers to assist voters throughout the election period.

The coalition is also working to address concerns about misinformation, voter privacy, mail-in ballots and the possibility of federal law enforcement personnel appearing near polling locations.

A newly distributed voter information guide addresses questions about election procedures, legal protections and how voters should respond if they encounter interference.

Organizers are emphasizing that individuals who experience suspected intimidation should notify an election judge and seek assistance rather than confront others directly.

The League of Women Voters of Chicago is participating through its Election Protection network, including a PeaceKeeper initiative designed to reduce tensions and provide support at voting locations.

The coalition’s efforts also include outreach to immigrant communities and voters who face language barriers. Multilingual hotlines are available to provide free, nonpartisan election assistance.

For residents who encounter difficulties voting, the organizations recommend contacting the national Election Protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

Additional assistance is available in Spanish at 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682), Arabic at 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287), and several Asian languages at 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683).

The Chicago initiative is part of a broader network of election protection efforts operating across Illinois and the country.

Separately, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois announced October 27 that federal prosecutors will receive reports of suspected election fraud, intimidation and other potential violations of federal election laws.

The office established a reporting line at 312-469-6157.

The coalition encourages voters to rely on verified information, understand their rights and report problems through established channels.

With Election Day scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, early voting is already available throughout Chicago’s 50 wards.

Residents can confirm their voting information and polling location through the Chicago Board of Elections at www.chicagoelections.gov.

For Chicago’s civil rights organizations, the immediate objective is ensuring that eligible voters have the information and assistance needed to exercise their right to vote without fear or interference.