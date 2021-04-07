Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin And Financial Leaders To Share Advice For Financially Healthier Lives During Money Smart Week

In response to the devastating impact of the pandemic on people’s lives and businesses, City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and the Chicago Treasurer’s Office is presenting six programs to connect working families, Individuals and students with the resources and information they need to improve their financial health. Theprograms are part of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s virtual “Money Smart Week,” April 10 – 17.

”As a part of my mission to provide Chicagoans with the tools and information they need to build better lives and stronger communities, the Treasurer’s Office is proud to play a major role in this year’s “Money Smart Week,” said Treasurer Conyears-Ervin. “We’ve brought together leaders in the financial services industry, experts in education, specialists in housing and our partner Operation Hope to help expose people to the resources and information they need to improve their financial health.”

Joining Treasurer Conyears-Ervin will be senior-level financial services experts and investment executives from Chicago including John W. Rogers, Jr., Chairman, Co-CEO & CIO, Ariel Investments; Thurman “Tony” Smith, Senior Vice President PNC; Eric S. Smith, Vice Chair, BMO Harris Bank; Anthony “Tony” Maggiore, President, Midwest Middle-Market Commercial Banking, JPMorgan Chase; representatives from Operation Hope, the Treasurer’s Office partner in providing year-long financial education programs through “Hope Inside,” several localcolleges and universities, and other governmental agencies. Sessions will offer information on fraud and identity thief, the power of banking, financial tech (Fintech), rental and mortgage assistance, wealth building and financing education.

Programs lineup include:

Monday, April 12, 12 – 1:30 p.m. – “The Power of Banking” is a panel discussion featuring investment and retail banking executives revealing the benefits of banking at a financial institution and debunking the misconceptions and mistrust about banks. Panelists are Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Thurman “Tony” Smith, Senior Vice President, PNC; Eric S. Smith, Vice Chair, BMO Harris Bank; Anthony “Tony” Maggiore, President, and Midwest Middle-Market Commercial Banking, JPMorgan Chase.

Tuesday, April 13, 12 – 1:30 p.m. – “Navigating Your Education Financially” a conversation on securing student loans, grants, scholarships, and other low-cost sources of money for higher education students with administrators and financial aid officers from several Chicago area colleges and universities.

Wednesday, April 14, 12 – 1:30 p.m. – “Hope Inside: What You Need To Know About Fraud and Identity Thief” will have representatives from the credit reporting agencies Equifax and Transunion.

Thursday, April 15, 6 – 7:00 p.m. – “Building Generational Wealth: A Fireside Chat with City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and John Rogers of Ariel Investments,” is a discussion on acquiring assets and saving money not intended to be spent in retirement in order to pass on to family members.

Friday, April 16, 12 – 1:30 p.m. – “Rental and Mortgage Assistance,” will feature representativefrom the City of Chicago and Illinois Department of Housing.

Saturday, April 17, 1 – 2:30 p.m. – “Chicago City’s Treasurer’s Virtual Fintech Summit,” a panel discussion on how technology is transforming the financial industry with Bevon Joseph, Greenwood Project (introduces Black and Latinx students to careers in the financial industry); Vic Mensa, Save Money/Save Lives; Travell Williams, PayPal; Victor Jones, Dough; Daniel Rogers, AM Money; and Brandon Kreuig, Stash

The “Money Smart Week” programs are free and open to the public, but advance registration is recommended. To register and for additional information about these and other “Money Smart Week” programs and events, click hereor visit https://www.chicagocitytreasurer.com/moneysmartweek