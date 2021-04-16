Chicago City College’s Harold Washington College named a Citizen Leadership Center

Comes just in time to celebrate Chicago’s first Black Mayor’s 99th birthday!

Recently, The Citizens Campaign announced the establishment of 10 Citizen Leadership Centers based primarily at community colleges around the nation. The Leadership Centers aim to give citizens the tools and know-how to exercise their power beyond the ballot, equipping them with the pragmatic, problem solving skills needed to work together.

The initiative’s first wave of Citizen Leadership Centers are being established in eight states beginning with community colleges including: Bakersfield College (Bakersfield, CA); Highline College (borders Seattle, WA); Hagerstown Community College (Hagerstown, MD); Harold Washington College (Chicago, IL); Houston Community College (Houston, TX); Mercer County Community College (Trenton, NJ); Middlesex College (Perth Amboy, NJ); Pikes Peak Community College (Colorado Springs, CO) and Trident Technical College (Charleston, SC). A Citizen Leadership Center is also being established at Rutgers University in Newark, NJ.

“Empowering students in our college community has been part of Harold’s Washington’s DNA for a long time,” said Harold Washington President, Daniel Lopez. “To be recognized for the work in service to the people of the City of Chicago and the broader community is significant and just in time to celebrate our late former Mayor’s 99th birthday.

We appreciate the work being done by community colleges across the country and are thankful for the acknowledgement and inclusion on this list as we are in good company. It is our hope that our work will continue to inspire others to lead.”

To see Harold Washington College’s tribute to the late Mayor type the following link in your web browser: https://www.flipsnack.com/KieraBowens/harold-washington-birthday-tribute-from-hwc.html.