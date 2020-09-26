Chicago Children’s Choir presents joyous virtual concert

By Raymond Ward, The New 411

Reverberation: A Celebration of Enduring Voices – Saturday, September 26, 8:00 p.m. Program features world premiere screening of Oscar® & Grammy®-Award winning artist Common’s video with the Choir, “God Is Love!” Free livestream program is centerpiece of Reverberation benefit gala event.

Sponsorships available including after-party and other hospitality offerings. Chicago Children’s Choir (CCC), a non-profit organization that inspires and unites youth from diverse backgrounds to become global leaders through music, proudly presents Reverberation: A Celebration of Enduring Voices, a joyous new virtual concert program of performance and stories from its singers, airing one-night-only Saturday evening, September 26, at 8:00 p.m. (CT). Aiming to applaud resilience, inspire action and spread joy, the Reverberation concert program will feature Chicago Children’s Choir performing a lively, wide ranging selection of works from U2’s “One” and Beyonce’s “Bigger” from “The Lion King: The Gift, to Just a Dream,” written by 11-year-old Austin neighborhood choir member Jamion Cotten with Choir alum W. Mitchell Owens. A special highlight is sure to be the exclusive, world premiere debut of the music video for Oscar® & Grammy®-Award winning artist Common’s “God Is Love!” recorded with the Choir last winter.

Audiences of all ages are invited to enjoy the Reverberation concert free of charge. Guests must register in advance via the Chicago Children’s Choir website at ccchoir.org/Reverberation.

“We named this special event Reverberation to celebrate how the voices of Chicago Children’s Choir members, past and present, indeed reverberate, spreading messages of positivity as the students graduate and become active participants in society, helping create change,” said Josephine Lee, Chicago Children’s Choir President and Artistic Director. “Right now, everyone needs a reason to feel hopeful and we’re confident tuning into Reverberation will provide that.”

Chicago Children’s Choir serves 5,000 students from all zip codes via 92 in-school programs and 11 after-school neighborhood choirs. Reverberation will represent these choirs in addition to Chicago Children’s Choir’s signature Voice of Chicago, its premiere ensemble, and Dimension, an ensemble for young men.

Voice of Chicago is presented by Allstate. In addition, Chicago Children’s Choir thanks the following lead partners: Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, CIBC, The Crown Family, Lloyd A. Fry Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Polk Bros. Foundation, The Wege Foundation and William Blair & Company.

Reverberation is an evolution of the Chicago Children’s Choir’s popular annual Red Jacket Optional gala. Created for this current environment, Reverberation is a unique hybrid benefit pairing a complimentary concert program with sophisticated pre- and post-show hospitality offerings available by sponsorship including engagement with Choir singers virtually or via curbside performances, at-home décor and catering options, and a virtual After-Party featuring popular DJ Matt Roan. Sponsorship tickets start at $1,000.00; for more information, visit ccchoir.org/reverberation.