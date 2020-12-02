Chicago Children’s Choir invites young singers to interactive virtual open houses for neighborhood choirs – December 7 and 8, 2020

Students may participate in short Zoom “auditions” immediately following each Open House to join neighborhood choirs via ongoing rolling enrollment process

Chicago Children’s Choir (CCC), a non-profit organization that inspires and unites youth from diverse backgrounds to become global citizens through music, hosts a series of free interactive Virtual Open Houses on December 7 and 8, 2020, via Zoom. The Choir welcomes students in grade 3 and up to attend to learn more about joining one of CCC’s 11 neighborhood choirs throughout the city—from Englewood to Bucktown to Rogers Park. During the open houses, participants will join their peers online to learn a song together, play games, and connect with current CCC singers who will share their neighborhood choir experiences.

Immediately following each of the Virtual Open Houses, students may stay online for short Zoom “auditions” to join the choirs, which are open for enrollment on an ongoing basis.

For more information and to sign up for the Chicago Children’s Choir’s Virtual Open Houses and Auditions on December 7 and 8, 2020, visit ccchoir.org/join. Open house times vary by neighborhood and are selected during registration.

Young singers are staying active in CCC’s Neighborhood Choir Program despite the pandemic, receiving individualized attention though the virtual format and connecting with their peers from home, in addition to special Arts Enrichment Sessions that offer singers the opportunity to explore a wide range of topics including musical traditions from around the world.

“What we have found with virtual programming is that it allows us to provide more individual attention, strengthen singers’ skills and provide connections between young people despite geography,” said Josephine Lee, Chicago Children’s Choir President and Artistic Director. “And with the wide variety of music we offer, students can explore personal areas of interest while collaborating with peers from across the city. This is a great way for young singers to stay connected and express themselves through music during these challenging times. Plus, the singers have access to theory tutoring or additional music classes outside the neighborhood choir rehearsals if desired. It’s all about them and what they need right now.”

No prior experience is necessary to join the Neighborhood Choir Program, and young singers do not need to prepare anything for their auditions. Attendance at a Virtual Open House is not required to audition. Chicago Children’s Choir is looking for students who can match pitch and have an enthusiasm for singing. Students should be willing and able to commit to one virtual rehearsal per week. Advance registration for auditions is recommended but not required; to reserve a spot or for more information, visit ccchoir.org/join.

The Chicago Children’s Choir was founded in Hyde Park in direct response to the Civil Rights Movement in 1956. It has grown from one choir into a vast network of in-school and after-school programs driven by one mission: to inspire and change lives through music. CCC has impacted the lives of more than 50,000 diverse youth throughout its 62-year history. Since its founding, CCC has focused on building programs that reflect the racial and economic diversity of Chicago. Eighty percent of youth served are from low-moderate income homes, with over 4,000 students annually participating completely free of charge. All singers in CCC programs receive some level of subsidy. High school seniors enrolled in CCC have a 100 percent graduation and college acceptance rate, becoming global ambassadors who carry on CCC’s core values in a wide array of professional fields. Learn more at ccchoir.org.