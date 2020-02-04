Chicago Children’s Choir holds three powerful Black History Month concerts

In celebration of Black History Month, more than 4,200 Chicago Children’s Choir (CCC) singers from every Chicago zip code will proudly unite for three concerts during the Choir’s annual Black History Month concert series to be held at the Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., on Monday through Wednesday, February 10-12, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The three-day Black History Month concert series will feature the Choir’s world-renowned Voice of Chicago performance ensemble along with thousands enrolled in the Chicago Children’s Choir In-School program. The concert program will showcase songs from African American culture and history and is themed around the 2020 Black History Month national theme of “African Americans and the Vote.”

Special guest presenters at the concerts include CNN TV’s ‘2019 Young Hero’ Jakhil Naeem Jackson (February 12), Obama Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett (February 11) and WGN TV anchor Micah Materre (February 10 and 11).

“Raising their voices at the home of the world-renowned Chicago Symphony Orchestra is incredibly empowering for our young people,” said Josephine Lee, Chicago Children’s Choir President and Artistic Director. “The Black History Month concert series is one of several opportunities the Choir provides for young singers to experience the cultural vitality of our great city.”

The Black History Month concert series is supported in part by Bob and Rose Fealy and the Vandenberg Family.

Black History Month concert seating is free but limited, and patrons will be accommodated on a first come basis. More information is available at ccchoir.org.