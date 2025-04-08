Chicago Central Lions Club to Host 2nd Annual Pancake Breakfast on April 9

The Chicago Central Lions Club invites the community to their 2nd Annual Pancake Breakfast, set for Wednesday, April 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at The Chicago Lighthouse Cafeteria, located at 1850 W. Roosevelt Road.

The breakfast event, which supports the Lions’ efforts to assist people with disabilities, offers a warm and hearty pancake breakfast, with tickets priced at $10 per person. In addition to the breakfast, a special tour of The Lighthouse will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., providing attendees with the chance to learn more about the facility and its services.

The Chicago Central Lions Club thanks Food for Thought for generously donating the breakfast items for the event, as well as Dr. Janet Szlyk, CEO of The Lighthouse, and her staff for their ongoing partnership.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 312-447-3234.