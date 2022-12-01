Chicago Bulls upset the Utah Jazz 114-107

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz 114-107 on Monday, November 28, at Vivint Arena.

The Bulls were led by DeMar DeRozan, who scored a team-high 26 points in the win. Coach Billy Donovan said he was very impressed with his team’s play down the stretch.

“I thought we made good decisions coming down the stretch,” said coach Billy Donovan via the Associated Press. “I thought the guys got organized. I thought we generated good shots, even the ones we missed.”

The Bulls outscored the Jazz, 30-22 in the third quarter and 28-27 in the fourth quarter to close out their 9th victory on the season. The win by Chicago was the first of a four-game west coast road trip.

In addition to a huge win by Chicago, guard Zach LaVine added 20 points and five rebounds in Monday’s game. Bulls center Nikola Vucevic finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds versus the Jazz.

Former Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen led all scorers with 32 points. Markkanen is currently having a breakout season for the Jazz, averaging 22.2 points per game this season.

Final Score: Chicago 114, Utah 107.

Up next, the Chicago Bulls play the next two games on the road – the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, November 30, and the Golden State Warriors on Friday, December 2. Both games were scheduled after the Crusader newspaper went to press.

For further information on the games, visit our website at www.chicagocrusader.com.