Chicago Bulls upset the Miami Heat 113-99 at the United Center

Photo caption: Chicago Bulls logo (credit: NBA.com)

After earning a huge victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, March 17, the Chicago Bulls prevailed over the Miami Heat 113-99, on Saturday, March 18, at the United Center.

The Bulls strong trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic finished in double-figures scoring in the victory over the Heat. DeRozan scored a team-high 24 points, guard Zach LaVine added 18 points, and center Nikola Vucevic scored 13 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the win.

“It was more like we were playing on our heels and passively in the first half,”said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra via the Associated Press. “They got into a great groove. They really didn’t feel us at all in the first half. So even some shots they normally might not make, the basket just got bigger and bigger. Before we knew it, we surrendered 70 (in the first half).”

The Bulls outscored the Heat 33-19 in the first quarter, 37-26 in the second quarter, and 23-22 to close out the game.

Final Score: Bulls 113, Heat 99

With the victory, the Bulls improved to 33-37 on the season.

Associated Press TIP-INS:

According to the Associated Press, Bulls guard Javonte Green (right knee soreness) was ruled out after experiencing soreness following consecutive days of practicing involving contact drills. “It was good progress,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “He put a few good days in. I think they (the doctors) want to see more consistency from him.”

Up next, the Chicago Bulls will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 20, on the road. Game time 6 p.m.