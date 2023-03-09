Chicago Bulls upset the Denver Nuggets

Photo caption: Chicago Bulls Logo (credit: NBA.com)

The Chicago Bulls earned one of their biggest wins of the season with a 117-96 victory over the NBA’s number one team the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 8, on the road.

With a surprise visit from his family in Denver, Colorado, Bulls guard Zach LaVine scored a game-high 29 points in the win against the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

LaVine was also happy to see former 2016 All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk contestant Aaron Gordon playing in Wednesday’s game. Gordon took LaVine down to the wire in 2016, in spite of LaVine earning the win.

“I think the (2016) one is the best one ever as far as creativity, guys stepping up and making dunks that probably haven’t been seen before and the level of competition,” said LaVine via NBC Sports Chicago. “It was fun. I don’t think either one of us knew what the other one had in store. How it unraveled with us going back and forth with these 50s (perfect score) and no misses, it was something to watch. Being a part of it, and going back and watching it now, is crazy.”

LaVine’s All-Star performance not only shocked Gordon in 2016 but on Wednesday night as a Nugget. The Bulls would overcome a 52-51 halftime lead and earn a 21-point victory over the NBA’s number one team.

Final Score: Bulls 117, Nuggets 96

According to the Associated Press, Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan had 17 points and eight assists in the win. Chicago’s second in a row at Denver, the first time it has done so since the 1996-97 and 1997-98 seasons.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray made the 804th 3-pointer of his Nuggets career, tying Will Barton for the franchise record. … Forward Vlatko Cancar missed his third consecutive game with a sprained right wrist. Cancar is averaging 5.8 points and 2.4 rebounds off the bench for Denver this season. … Nuggets coach Michael Malone remains one win shy of his 400th.

With the win, the Bulls are now one game out of the playin spot in the Eastern Conference.