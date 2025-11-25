Chicago Bulls’ Tre Jones named NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award Winner for October

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones as the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for October. Jones is being recognized for helping raise more than $1.1 million towards cancer research and awareness, and for supporting violence prevention and local businesses in Chicago. The NBA and the NBPA Foundation will donate $20,000 to The V Foundation for Cancer Research (Jimmy V Foundation) in recognition of Jones’ efforts. Jones is the fourth Chicago Bull to receive this award since 2023.

In September, Jones co-hosted the 2025 Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research Chicago Epicurean gala and auction that raised $1.13 million towards advancing cancer research, an issue that is especially important to Jones. Jones’ mother, Debbie, is a breast cancer survivor, and Jones has consistently used his platform to raise awareness of the disease. During the gala, the Jimmy V Foundation announced a research grant in honor of Debbie Jones, with funds supporting research by the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center to improve immunotherapy options for cancer patients.

For the third consecutive year, Jones participated in the Susan G. Komen VIPink campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Susan G. Komen Foundation strives to save lives and meet community needs by investing in breakthrough breast cancer research. In support of the VIPink campaign, Jones encouraged people to donate to breast cancer research and treatment, and he distributed pink wristbands to Bulls players and staff in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In addition to championing cancer research and awareness, Jones is active in Chicago through his support of violence prevention, local business development and climate change activism. He partnered with the Obama Foundation’s Brotherhood Rising Program, which builds safe and supportive communities for young men and boys in Chicago. As an incentive, Jones will invite all who finish the six-week program to a Bulls game, including an exclusive meet-and-greet courtside before the game.

Jones also participated in the sixth year of the Bulls and BMO’s Spotlight Business Program, which uplifts and spotlights small businesses in Chicago, providing them with meaningful opportunities to reach their full potential. He contributed by visiting Lovely Intentions – one of five Chicago small businesses selected as part of this year’s cohort – and sat with the owners to discuss their inspiration, mission and how Bulls fans can learn more about their business. His visit to Lovely Intentions will be chronicled in December across Bulls social media platforms.

Jones has also been an advocate for Adapt2win, a global campaign calling on COP30 leaders to invest in climate adaptation. He joined fellow professional athletes from around the world in this new endeavor, aiming to mount the “largest comeback of all time” off the court by shifting financial investments to solutions that help communities withstand extreme weather and climate events.

“I’m grateful for the chance to use my voice to advocate for important causes like cancer research, climate adaptation and local business development,” said Jones. “I look forward to continuing this work to raise awareness, provide resources, and help those in need in Chicago and beyond.”

Jones serves on the board of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, which leads the NBA family’s efforts to advance bipartisan social justice policy promoting community safety, criminal justice reform, policing reform, and voting rights. Jones is also a contributor to The Power of Basketball: NBA Players, Coaches, and Team Governors on the Fight to Make a Better America—a book of essays written by leaders across the NBA and WNBA committed to social justice.

The NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award honors NBA legend and Hall of Famer Bob Lanier, an NBA League Office executive and NBA Cares Ambassador for more than 30 years. He had an enormous influence on the NBA family and young people globally, traveling the world to teach the values of the game and making a positive impact through his kindness and generosity. The legacy he built will continue to live on through the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award, which recognizes the next generation of players’ commitment to positively impacting their communities throughout the NBA season. Each NBA season has an offseason winner followed by seven monthly award winners. The offseason winner receives the Bob Lanier trophy, and each monthly winner receives the David Robinson trophy. The NBA and the NBPA Foundation also make a donation to the charity or foundation of the player’s choice. To learn more, please visit communityassist.nba.com.