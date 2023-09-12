Chicago Bulls tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m.

Home game highlights include more than 20 theme nights, a new series of seven player jersey giveaways and Benny’s Splash Zone

Tickets for all 2023-24 Chicago Bulls regular season home games will go on sale on Thursday, September 14 at 10 a.m. CT. Season tickets, 20-Game Plans and uniquely designed 10-Game Plans are currently on sale. All Season, Group, and Single Game tickets can be purchased via Bulls.com/Tickets or by calling 312-455-4000 and asking for a Ticket Executive.

Opening Week

The Bulls welcome Oklahoma City to the United Center for their home opener presented by motorola razr+ on Wednesday, Oct. 25. and featuring the first exclusive giveaway of the season, a complimentary t-shirt for all fans at the game. Fans are also invited to a pre-game celebration in the United Center atrium. On Friday, Oct. 27, AT&T presents the Bulls first Friday home game where the team takes on Toronto.

More Than 20 Unique Theme Nights

The Bulls welcome fans near and far to attend games at the largest NBA arena for a best-in-class experience. This year, fans are invited to join the Bulls for more than 20 theme nights.

For the Bulls’ first of six City Edition games on Nov. 30, the team will wear this season’s City Edition uniform, presented by motorola razr+. The Bulls will play additional City Edition games on Dec. 21 vs. San Antonio, Jan. 30 vs. Toronto presented by Corona, Feb. 27 vs. Detroit and presented by Klarna, Mar. 1 vs. Milwaukee and Apr. 1 vs. Atlanta presented by BMO.

The Bulls continue to champion diversity and community, and the season features games to celebrate:

Veteran’s Day on Nov. 8 vs. Phoenix, presented by BMO

on Nov. 8 vs. Phoenix, presented by BMO Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 10 vs. Houston, presented by Advocate Health Care

on Jan. 10 vs. Houston, presented by Advocate Health Care Pride on Jan. 20 vs. Memphis, presented by BMO

on Jan. 20 vs. Memphis, presented by BMO Lunar New Year on Feb. 22 vs. Boston

on Feb. 22 vs. Boston Black History Month on Feb. 28 vs. Cleveland

on Feb. 28 vs. Cleveland Los Bulls, the team’s annual gameto honor Latiné culture, on Mar. 11 vs. Dallas presented by United Airlines

the team’s annual gameto honor Latiné culture, on Mar. 11 vs. Dallas presented by United Airlines Women’s History Month on Mar. 18 vs. Portland, presented by BMO

on Mar. 18 vs. Portland, presented by BMO Chicago Bulls Charities on Apr. 5 vs. New York, presented by Illinois Eye & Ear Infirmary

Other notable theme nights include two Bulls Kid Nation games – one on Nov. 12 vs. Detroit and the other on Jan. 5 vs. Charlotte, Bulls Bet Night on Mar. 14 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers presented by FanDuel and fan-favorite White Sox Night on Mar. 25 vs. Washington presented by Sixt.

The team and its partner Jewel-Osco will celebrate the birthday of its legendary mascot, Benny The Bull, on Mar. 27 vs. Indiana, and select fans will receive a Benny bobble head. Benny has served as the team mascot since 1969.

The team will commemorate its final home game vs. New York on Apr. 9 with a Fan Appreciation game, presented by BMO.

Exclusive Giveaways

Fans attending Bulls home games this season will enjoy a new season of exciting and exclusive giveaways.

New this season, the Bulls will introduce a series of seven jerseys, inspired by and designed in collaboration with Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, Pat Williams, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu. The jerseys that feature player numbers will be given to select fans at games on Dec. 20 courtesy of NBC Sports Chicago, Dec. 23 courtesy of Horizon Therapeutics, Dec. 30 courtesy of AT&T, Jan. 30 courtesy of Corona, Feb. 3 courtesy of STARRY, Mar. 11 courtesy of United Airlines, and Mar. 25 courtesy of Sixt.

The Bulls and BMO look forward to extending the BMO Artist Hat Series giveaways for the sixth consecutive season. This year, the hats will be designed by local artists Rahman Statik, Pose, Cody Hudson, Chi Nwosu, Le Panther and Griffin Goodman. Hats will be given to select fans on Nov. 8, Dec. 12, Dec. 28, Jan. 20, Mar. 18 and Apr. 1.

During six select games against select Eastern Conference rivals, fans at the United Center can collect a limited-edition digital art piece commemorating the matchup, courtesy of Coinbase. The art pieces will be unique designs created by a special guest artist, and fans collecting each piece will be entered to win prizes, including the chance to play basketball on the United Center court.

Other giveaways include a winter beanie courtesy of BCBSIL on Dec. 2, a bathrobe courtesy of Advocate Health Care on Feb. 6 and a windbreaker courtesy of Constellation Energy for the St. Patrick’s Day game on Mar. 16, among others.

NEW! In-Season Tournament

As part of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, Chicago will host two games at home presented by motorola razr+ vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 3 and the Orlando Magic on Nov. 17. Visit bulls.com/IST to learn more and buy tickets for the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Fan Experience and Special Access

New this season, fans can sit in “Benny’s Splash Zone”, presented by Jewel-Osco. Fans in the zone will be able to experience Benny’s famous popcorn dump up close and personal in specially marked seats. Tickets will include complimentary popcorn, and on select games, fans will also receive a limited-edition item to take the fun to the next level! More information is coming soon.

The Bulls will also bring back popular ticket and concession offerings including Family Ticket Packs, Bulls Student Pass and the Starting Five Menu with $5 menu offerings on select Monday games, all presented by BMO.

Continuing this season, American Express® Card Members can get special access to priority Bulls home game tickets starting Sept. 12 through 9:00 p.m. on Sept. 13. Available games include Nov. 8 vs. Phoenix, Dec. 20 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Jan. 12 vs. Golden State, Feb. 22 vs. Boston and Mar. 1 vs. Milwaukee. Card members can visit Bulls.com/Amex and use their American Express Cards. Terms apply.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Bulls.com or download the Bulls App.