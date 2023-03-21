Chicago Bulls snap Philadelphia 76ers’ eight-game winning streak

Photo caption: Chicago Bulls Logo (NBA.com)

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 109-105 in Double OT on Monday, March 20, on the road.

The Bulls needed a whole team effort on Monday night to take down the 76ers and their big man Joel Embiid. The Bulls beat Embiid for the first time in his career.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine scored a team-high 26 points; forward DeMar DeRozan added 25 points and center Nikola Vucevic scored 20 points in the win.

In addition to his 20 points, Vucevic also recorded his 20th game this season with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. This is the most 20-pt/10-rebound games by a Bulls player since 2014-15 (P. Gasol). Vucevic is the 10th player in team history with 20-plus such games.

Final score: Bulls 109, 76ers 105

With the victory, the Bulls improved to 34-37 on the season. Up next, the Chicago Bulls will play the Philadelphia 76ers again on Wednesday, March 22, at the United Center. Game time 7 p.m.