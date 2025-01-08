Chicago Bulls sign Emanuel Miller to two-way contract 

In December, The Chicago Bulls announced the team signed forward Emanuel Miller to a two-way contract. In a subsequent move, the team waived guard DJ Steward, according to Bulls PR.

The Bulls said Miller, 6-7, 215, joins Chicago after appearing in 16 games with the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks G League affiliate, posting averages of 18.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 37.5 minutes this season. Miller has recorded seven games with 20-plus points in 2024-25 alongside four double-doubles – and is one of nine NBA G League players this season averaging at least 18.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, added the Bulls.

The Bulls said prior to his time in the NBA G League, Miller spent two seasons at Texas A&M (2019-21), while finishing his college career at Texas Christian (2021-24). Between his two collegiate stops, Miller logged career averages of 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.1 minutes across 147 games (137 starts).

The Bulls also said the Scarborough, Canada native earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors with the Horned Frogs in 2023-24, ranking third in the Big 12 in field goal percentage (.486), fourth in total points (537), fourth in field goals made (189) and fifth in points per game (15).

Miller will wear No. 20, added the Bulls.

(Information courtesy of Bulls PR).