Chicago Bulls sign EJ Liddell to a two-way deal

Chicago Bulls Guard EJ Liddell

In recent news, the Chicago Bulls have signed forward E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract.

In July, Liddell was subsequently traded to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for David Roddy and on August 27, he was released by the Suns. Although Liddell joined the Bulls in September, he signed a two-way deal with the franchise in October.

According to the Bulls, Liddell suited up in two games for the team this preseason, averaging 4.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.1 minutes.

During the 2023-24 season, Liddell appeared in eight games (no starts) for the New Orleans Pelicans and averaged 0.5 points and 0.6 rebounds in 2.9 minutes, making his NBA debut versus New York on Oct. 28, 2023.

The Belleville, Ill. native also suited up in 26 regular season games (18 starts) a season ago for New Orleans G League affiliate, Birmingham Squadron, posting averages of 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.8 blocks and 0.5 steals in 26.5 minutes.

During his time with Birmingham in 2023-24, Liddell ranked top-10 in the NBA G League in blocks (48) and blocks per game (1.while tallying eight performances of 20-plus points and six double-doubles.

Prior to his NBA career, Liddell suited up for 91 games (87 starts) in three seasons (2019-22) at Ohio State and averaged 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 26.4 minutes. Liddell's production as a Buckeye earned him two All-Big Ten First Team selections (2020-21, 2021-22) and Big Ten All-Defense honors in 2021-22.