Chicago Bulls lose to the Indiana Pacers 125-122, at the United Center 

Photo caption: Chicago Bulls Logo (credit: NBA.com)

The Chicago Bulls fell to 29-36 on the season after losing to the Indiana Pacers 125-122, on Sunday, March 5, at the United Center.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine scored a game-high 42 points in the loss against the Pacers on Sunday and missed a clutch free throw down the stretch with 22.6 seconds left to play in regulation.

The missed free throw by LaVine was followed by a huge three-pointer by Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton with 2.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Haliburton finished with a team-high 29 points in the victory.

“Against Boston (a Feb. 23 loss) I had a shot with four seconds and I didn’t take it until the buzzer and took a bad shot, so I shot the first one I saw,” said Haliburton via the Associated Press. ‘It felt good.”

Despite Haliburton huge three-pointer, the Bulls offense had a great day from the field. The team outscored the Pacers 35-30 in the first quarter, 29-28 in the third quarter and 33-30 in the fourth quarter in the loss.

With the loss, the Bulls are now in fourth place in the Eastern Conference Central Division.

According to the AP Injury Report: Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith was out of Sunday’s game due to a sore left hip. In addition to the Pacers forward injury, Bulls forward Javonte Green (right knee surgery) hasn’t progressed past straight-ahead running and feels discomfort when attempting to move laterally, coach Billy Donovan said. Green hasn’t played since December 31, 2022.

Up next, the Chicago Bulls will play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 8, on the road. Game time 8 p.m.