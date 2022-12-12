Chicago Bulls lose to the Atlanta Hawks on buzzer-beater

After earning a blowout victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, December 10, at the United Center, the Chicago Bulls fell to the Atlanta Hawks 123-122 in overtime, on Sunday, December 11, on the road.

The Bulls led by one over the Hawks with 0.5 seconds left in OT but would give up a game winning lay up to rookie AJ Griffin as time expired.

“The same thing was going through my head,” said Griffin via the Associated Press. “Just how fast it happens. I think coach drew up a great play and J.J. made a great pass.”

Griffin, who finished with 17 points in the victory, made his second buzzer-beater of the season against the Bulls on Sunday. Atlanta outscored Chicago 36-23 in the second quarter and edged the Bulls by one point in OT.

In spite of a tough loss by Chicago, Bulls starters DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine combined for 55 points. DeRozan led all scorers with 34 points and LaVine finished second in scoring with 21 points.

Final Score: Bulls 122, Hawks 123 in OT

Up next, the Bulls will play the New York Knicks on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the United Center. Game time 6:30 p.m. For more information on the Bulls versus Knicks game on Wednesday, December 14, visit our sports page at chicagocrusader.com.