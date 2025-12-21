Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones, whose mother overcame a battle with breast cancer, treated cancer survivors and fighters to a special evening at the United Center

CHICAGO — Advocate Health Care cancer patients and survivors enjoyed an unforgettable day Wednesday with the Chicago Bulls through an exclusive “Court of Dreams” experience at the United Center.

The patients and survivors were guests of Bulls guard Tre Jones, whose mother, Debbie, is a breast cancer survivor. Jones has consistently used his platform to raise awareness and funding of breast cancer and was recently recognized as the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for his efforts off the court.

Patients took to the court, putting their basketball and teamwork skills to the test, as they participated in a scrimmage led by Bulls radio play-by-play announcer, Chuck Swirsky and Bulls legend Bill Wennington. Jones shared a message and provided them with wellness gifts and words of encouragement.

The unforgettable VIP experience honored nine Advocate Health Care patients who have undergone or are currently undergoing cancer treatment at an Advocate facility. After shooting hoops at the United Center in Bulls practice jerseys, participants and their guests attended a private banquet dinner.

One of the patients who attended the event was Kim Biscan, a patient at Advocate South Suburban Hospital. She was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer in February 2024 after she noticed some skin changes.

Because inflammatory breast cancer doesn’t always show a lump, Biscan didn’t immediately recognize it as an immediate concern. While at a gynecology appointment, she asked her clinician if it should be of concern. A few weeks later, after several biopsies and imaging appointments, she was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer.

Her initial treatment plan included 20 rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, followed by 33 rounds of radiation. While still receiving treatment, Biscan was again diagnosed with cancer. This time thyroid cancer. She eventually had her thyroid removed.

Today, Biscan is in remission for inflammatory breast cancer and uses a medication to mimic the thyroid function. Biscan is very thankful for all of the support she received from Dr. Sylvia Falls and the teammates at Advocate South Suburban Hospital.

Another patient from Advocate Trinity Hospital also attended the event.

Patricia Durkiewicz’s life took a dramatic turn when she discovered a deformity on her right breast and immediately sensed it was breast cancer. Under the care of Dr. Ken Richards, she underwent a mastectomy and had her lymph nodes removed. Her treatment plan included six months of chemotherapy.

Throughout her medical journey, Patricia found comfort in the kindness and professionalism of her care team.

“The doctors, the nurses, everyone at Trinity was so nice and pleasant,” she said.

Despite the challenges, she continued with follow-up appointments and ongoing hormonal therapy.

Originally from Chicago, Patricia’s story is one of resilience and hope. Today, she is determined to move forward with strength and gratitude for the support she received.

Court of Dreams attendees then headed to their seats to watch the Bulls take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they were featured on an in-game Jumbotron video. The annual event is made possible through Advocate Health Care’s partnership with the Chicago Bulls.

With the region’s largest team of cancer experts, Advocate Health Care treats more cancer patients than any other provider in Illinois, combining advanced, tailored treatments and technology with personalized support to achieve the best possible outcomes.

