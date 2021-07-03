Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine to join Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

Thanks to a new roster spot availability, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will now play for Team USA at this summer’s 2020-21 Tokyo Olympics, according to his agent Nima Namakian.

The news about LaVine was originally announced by Shams Charania of The Athletic and the Stadium network on Wednesday, June 23.

LaVine will join an all-star roster that will reportedly feature NBA talent such as Bam Adebayo, Jerami Grant, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Kevin Love.

If the roster remains untouched, LaVine would be the final piece to the puzzle of the 12-man group.

LaVine earned his spot after posting a fantastic 2020-21 season. The 26-year-old out of UCLA was spectacular after averaging career highs in points with 27.4 PPG, assists with 4.9 APG, rebounds with 5.0 RPG, field-goal percentage at 50.7 percent, three-point percentage at 41.9 percent and free-throw percentage at a potent 84.9 percent.

Thanks to posting those numbers, LaVine has become one of the skillful three-level scorers in the game. LaVine’s presence was also felt on both ends of the floor due to him improving his defense.

In addition to LaVine, ESPN reported on Tuesday, June 22, that if both “Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are healthy, the two have given some indication to play for Team USA in recent weeks. Both George and Leonard said they would like to play on the Olympic team, though it remains unknown whether they have made a final decision.”

But as of now, the roster stands at 12. And there is little doubt that the United States will be able to score at will. Players like Durant, Lillard, Beal and Booker are some of the most talented scorers in the league. They would definitely enhance Team USA’s scoring opportunities on every possession.

The U.S. will look to play small ball when it comes to match-ups with other teams. The group will feature Bam Adebayo at center and Draymond Green filling an additional role as another option in the group.