Chicago Bulls go 1-1 versus the Miami Heat

After earning a huge victory over the Miami Heat earlier in the week, the Chicago Bulls lost their rematch against their Eastern Conference foes 118-116, on a buzzer beater.

The Bulls were outscored 36-24 in the first quarter and 33-23 in the third quarter in the loss on Saturday. Forward DeMar DeRozan finished with a team-high 27 points and forward Patrick Williams added 25 points in the contest.

“He obviously got to his spot,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said via the Associated Press. “I think we can certainly learn something from that.”

Final Score: Chicago 116, Miami 118

With the loss, the Bulls are now 10-17 on the season. The team will play their next game versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, December 18, on the road. Game time 6 p.m.

Bulls sign Henri Drell to two way deal and waive forward Justin Lewis

In recent news, the Bulls signed forward Henri Drell to a two-way contract. In a related move, forward Justin Lewis was waived by the organization, according to the Bulls.

Drell, 6-9, 215, has averaged 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 28.6 minutes over 11 games with the Bulls G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, in 2023-24. Drell saw action for the Chicago Bulls in both the 2022 and 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, posting clips of 7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.2 minutes over five contests in 2023. He suited up in one preseason game for Chicago earlier this season.

A native of Tallinn, Estonia, Drell has played with the Windy City Bulls since the 2021-22 season. Drell has experience with the Estonian National Team and also played overseas in Estonia (2015-16), Germany (2016-19), with Pesaro in Italy in the LBA (2019-22) and with Roanne in France in the LNB Pro A (2022-23).

Lewis, 6-7, 245, signed a two-way contract with Chicago on Mar. 6, 2023. A product of Marquette University, Lewis participated in the 2023 NBA Summer League and in two 2023 preseason games for Chicago.

Drell will wear No. 77 for Chicago. Chicago’s roster count now stands at 17, including the three players under two-way contracts.

