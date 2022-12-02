Chicago Bulls fall to the Phoenix Suns on their west coast road trip

The Chicago Bulls lost their 12th game of the season with a 132-110 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns, on Wednesday, November 30, on the road.

The Suns were given an offensive boost by their All-Star guard Devin Booker, who exploded for a game-high 51 points and six three-pointers in the team’s victory.

The Suns outscored the Bulls 32-25 in the first quarter, 32-18 in the second quarter, and 42-38 in the third quarter.

“There’s not a level where he can’t score,” said Suns coach Monty Williams via the Associated Press. “He can use both hands, he can score with a hand in his face and he’s willing to take the tough [jumpers].”

According to NBA.com, Booker entered the 2015 NBA Draft after his freshman season and was selected in the first round (13th overall) by the Phoenix Suns. Booker is currently averaging 29.0 points per game and has helped the Suns earn 15 wins this season.

Despite a big night by the Suns offense, the Bulls defense finished with six blocks, five steals and 19 personal fouls. The Suns outrebounded the Bulls 46-35 in the paint and made 15 of 33 from behind the three-point arc.

Final Score: Chicago 110, Phoenix 132.

Up next, the Bulls will play the Golden State Warriors on the road. Game time 9 p.m.