Chicago Bulls earn huge road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers

Photo caption: Chicago Bull logo (credit: NBA.com)

The Chicago Bulls improved to 7-3 in their last 10 games, with a 118-108 victory over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, March 26, on the road.

The Bulls spoiled James’ return on Sunday afternoon thanks to guard Zach LaVine scoring 32 points in the victory. In addition to LaVine’s huge performance, Bulls center Nikola Vucevic played only 15 minutes in the game after receiving back to back technical fouls in the first half.

“Obviously it was a bad decision by me to react the way I did,” Vucevic said via the Associated Press. “My mistake. I’m just glad my teammates came through for us. I obviously overreacted, for sure.”

The Bulls finished with five players in double-figures scoring in Sunday’s win over the Lakers in spite of Vucevic being tossed in the first half.



The Bulls outscored the Lakers 29-26 in the first quarter, 34-29 in the second quarter and 28-23 in the third quarter.



Final Score: Bulls 118, Lakers 108



With the win, the Bulls are now 36-38 on the season. Up next, the Bulls will play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 27, on the road. Game time 9:30 p.m.

Tip-Ins Courtesy of the Associated Press:

According to the Associated Press, Bulls forward DeRozan sat out Friday’s win in Portland with a strained quadriceps. He will attempt to play in both back-to-back games in Los Angeles, coach Billy Donovan said via AP.