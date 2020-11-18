Chicago Bulls draft Patrick Williams with the fourth pick of the 2020 NBA Draft

By Joseph Phillips, Sports Editor

The Chicago Crusader Newspaper

Known for his high-flying dunks, deep three-pointers and humble personality, the Chicago Bulls drafted Pat Williams with the fourth pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Bulls took Williams fourth overall on Wednesday night, November 18, as the Florida State University product looks to add speed, power and strength to Chicago’s lineup.

“It’s huge, it’s huge,” Williams told ESPN after being selected. “I feel blessed to be in this position.”

According to his bio, Williams entered his freshman year at Florida State rated as the 21st-best prospect for the 2020 NBA draft according to ESPN.

Williams began the season as the Seminoles sixth man and scored 18 points and four rebounds against Western Carolina. Followed by a 16-point performance against Tennessee-Chattanooga.

Williams scored 14 points and grabbed a career-high nine rebounds in a 65–59 win over North Carolina. The following game, he added 14 points in a 99–81 victory over the University of Miami (Florida).

In addition to his superb performance against Miami U, Williams also contributed 17 points and seven rebounds in an 80–77 win over Syracuse on February 15.

Williams was named to the ACC All-Freshman team and the conference Sixth Man of the Year at the end of the regular season after averaging 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and one block per game.

After the season, Williams declared for the 2020 NBA draft alongside teammate Devin Vassell and was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the fourth overall pick.