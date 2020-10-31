Chicago Bulls Coby White makes NBA All-Rookie Second Team

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

After having a superb rookie season, the NBA named Chicago Bulls guard Coby White to the 2019-2020 All-Rookie Second Team.

With the seventh pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, the Bulls selected White out of the University of North Carolina. White became the 23rd Bulls rookie to make an All-Rookie Team since forward Lauri Markkanen during the 2017-2018 season.

According to Chicago Bulls.com, White had a strong finish to his first NBA season and was named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in the month of February and earned a starting spot in what would be Chicago’s final game of the season on March 10 vs. Cleveland.

White averaged 13.2 points (6th among rookies with same qualifiers), 3.5 rebounds (T-12th) and 2.7 assists (4th) over 65 games, and he shot .394 from the field (10th), .354 from three (7th) and .791 from the free throw line (2nd).

White also posted a career-high 35 points on February 25 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which is tied for the third-highest scoring output by a rookie this season. It was White’s third straight game of 30-plus points during that run.

In addition to his three straight 30 point games, White also made 133 3-pointers in a season, the fourth-most by a rookie in Bulls history.

In a past interview with the Crusader, league experts compared White to former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, than any other player in the league. Scouts say, “White’s pull-up jump shot is lethal.”

“[He has a] solid mid-range game with a nice pull-up jumper,” scouts said.

The lightning quick 6’5,’’ 185-pound combo guard with an aggressive scoring mentality, and an unselfish passer with the ball on the floor, with time…, will possibly have NBA defense’s game planning against him and his multifaceted offensive skill sets in the near future.