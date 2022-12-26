Chicago Bulls build three-game winning streak with wins against the Heat, Hawks and the Knicks

The Chicago Bulls are on a three-game winning streak with wins against the Miami Heat, on Tuesday, December 20, the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, December 21, and the New York Knicks on Friday, December 23, on the road.



In game one, the Bulls defeated the Miami Heat 113-103, at FTX Arena. The Bulls were led by center Nikola Vucevic, who scored a game high 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the victory.



“It was good to get a win, get that positive feeling a little bit, especially after that very tough, terrible loss,” said Vucevic via the Associated Press. “It was needed. Hopefully we can learn from this.”



Final Score: Bulls 113, Heat 103.



Vucevic double-double stopped the Bulls losing streak and gave the team momentum going into Wednesday’s game versus the Hawks.



The Bulls played the Hawks well throughout the game and would close it out with a buzzer-beater (lay-up) for the 110-108 win.



Final Score: Bulls 110, Hawks 108



In addition to their wins against the Heat and the Hawks, the team’s third win came against the New York Knicks on Friday, December 23, in a game that went down to the wire.



Forward DeMar DeRozan carried the Bulls to their 14th win of the season after making a huge game winning jumper with .04 seconds remaining in the game.



“You don’t think too much about it,” said DeRozan via the Associated Press. “You just read the way they’re playing you. It’s second nature. I don’t care how many shots I missed before. That’s a brand new opportunity and you approach it that way.”



Final Score: Bulls 118, Knicks 117



Up next, the Bulls will play against the Houston Rockets on Monday, December 26, at the United Center. Game time 7 p.m.

For more information on the Bulls versus Rockets game, please visit our website at chicagocrusader.com.