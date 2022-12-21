Chicago Bulls beat Miami Heat 113-103, snaps losing streak!

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Miami Heat 113-103 on Tuesday, December 20, at FTX Arena.

The Bulls were led by center Nikola Vucevic, who scored a game high 29 points in the victory on Tuesday night. Vucevic, along with three other Bulls players, finished in double figures scoring.

The team bounced back after a bad performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, December 18, where the team gave up 150 points in the loss.

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan spoke to the Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry about the team’s recent struggles and his relation with guard Zach LaVine..

“Every great relationship is a work in progress,” said DeRozan via the Athletic, in a one on one interview with Mayberry. “And when you appreciate it and it’s something you want to be a part (of), you’re going to go through the good and the bad with it. Not saying the bad is a bad thing. It just comes with it.”

DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine would combine for 74 of their team’s 113 points. DeRozan finished with 24 points, Vucevic 29, and Lavine added 21.

Final Score: Bulls 113, Heat 103.

With the win, the Bulls improved to 12-18 on the season. Next up, the Bulls will play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, December 21, on the road. Game time 6:30 p.m.